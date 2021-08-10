Collegedunia hires from 14 IIM’S, 4 NIT’S, IIT’s, and other Tier-1 colleges

Collegedunia has recruited over 300 graduates from eminent institutes like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, FMS Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, BITS Pilani, DCE, PEC, and other Tier-1 MBA and engineering colleges across the country.

As per a CMIE 2020 report, the employment rate in India has dwindled and stood at merely 37.8%. Collegedunia made some 300+ offers in the last six months during the most difficult phase of the pandemic. The education portal is presently leading the college search market with clocking over 90cr revenue in the recent financial year 2020-21. As per the company, the fresh recruits will be employed in the roles like analytics, product, and business growth.

The fresh batch of incoming talent has been hired for various verticals inside Collegedunia inclusive of product, operations, sales, and marketing.

A major fraction of the new joiners would be prominently involved in the expansion of Collegedunia into new territories.

Collegedunia is presently building an advanced data-centric team that is all set to take the industry by storm by leveraging strong product and domain understanding.

The company reports that the median employee age at Collegedunia is just 25 years, making it one of the youngest companies in India registering over 70% YoY growth.

Launched in 2014 by Sahil Chalana, a BITS Pilani Alumni, Collegedunia has repeatedly established itself as a one-stop destination for students looking for colleges and exams in India and abroad. With more than 3 lakh authentic student reviews, the portal is currently India’s largest student-review platform.

Collegedunia has evolved its working model into developing itself as a strategic partner for its clients and is constantly taking prudent decisions like which courses to launch and how to position the respective colleges in the market, etc.

Shedding the light on the objective of robust hiring, Sahil Chalana, the founder of the company states, “The kind of product and model Collegedunia has and envisions requires a top-tier talent and best-in-class team to broaden the operations to expand to far-fetched territories and spaces and finally contribute extensive value to the industry.”

With an existing workforce of over 1000 employees pre-campus hiring, Collegedunia is further planning to hire 300+ members by subsequent, aggressive recruitment through traditional-hiring channels. The company also plans to get on board some 500 graduates of the 2022 batch from major IIM’s, IIT’s, and other premium MBA and engineering institutes around the country to immediately enter a rapid-expansion mode.

Sanjay Meena, business head at Collegedunia in his statement adds, “With its powerful product, analytical capabilities, an efficient team, and additional recruiting, Collegedunia aims to further grow as a user-friendly platform and digitalize the education industry like never before. We are collectively working towards our goal and are very hopeful for the upcoming financial year.”

Amidst the uncertainty due to COVID where physical walk-ins were almost impossible for the past two years, Collegedunia has been facilitating its portal for students and is acting as a digital medium for colleges and universities. Currently, Collegedunia has partnered with more than 1000 institutes and looks forward to working with the next 1000 to achieve its target of generating a revenue of 150 crores by the next financial year.

For more information, visit www.collegedunia.com





Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.