Collegedunia launches its operations in 25+ new cities across the country

Leading education portal, ‘Collegedunia’, recently launched its operations in 25+ new cities across the country with an objective of eliminating distances and making quality education accessible to students all over India.

Some of the new cities included in the initiative are namely, Vijayawada, Madurai, Jodhpur, Trichy, Bhubaneswar, Jabalpur, Jodhpur, Sonepat, Coimbatore, Trivandrum, Jamshedpur, Surat, Guwahati, Jalandhar, Varanasi, Vizag, Kochi, Patna, Nagpur, Mysore, among others.

Expressing his satisfaction over the current milestone, Sahil Chalana, the founder of Collegedunia stated, “Our rapid strides in different geographies across India and strong growth trajectory in the education sector are reflective of our vision of empowering students. We believe that with the aid of authentic knowledge, students will be better prepared to make wiser decisions in regards to their career and alma mater.”

The brand, ‘Collegedunia’, since 2014, has established its strong presence in various states across India and is now prepared to extend its reach and support to the unexplored regions. This is highly evident in the statistics observed over the years:

• Collegedunia is a large family of over 1000+ employees. With over 35000 institutes, 400+ Exams and 300,000+ bonafide reviews, it has established itself as a prominent market leader in the field of education.

• The organization collected over 73 Crores INR with almost 100% YoY growth in the last financial year.

• In the financial year 2019-2020, Collegedunia delivered a GMV of more than 1274 Crores INR to its partner institutes such as, SRM University, Manipal, LPU, Chandigarh University, MIT World Peace University, Amity, Sharda, Bennett University, Vellore Institute of Technology, to name a few.

• Collegedunia currently partnerships with over 1000 institutions and looks forward to collaborating with next 1000 in the financial year 2021-2022.

After a spell of robust hiring focused on sales, marketing, and operations from Tier-1 institutes such as, top IIMs, IITs, FMS Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, IIFT Delhi, DCE, BITS Pilani, etc., Collegedunia is now excited to launch into new geographies, ramp up the product and analytical capabilities, and expand leadership as they grow.

The horrendous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector is indisputable. Educational institutions, families, and students were forced to adapt to a new reality in terms of infrastructure, pedagogy and financial challenges. In this context, Sanjay Meena, Business Head at Collegedunia, in his statement adds, “Clients/partners have shown tremendous faith in us and we have built a symbiotic relationship with them, enabling colleges to finish admissions early and start the classes to minimize the loss done by COVID-19-induced lockdowns. Our team is committed to opening the new horizons for our partner institutions."

Coronavirus has left many aspirants hanging in dilemma. Walk-ins to the college campuses to get detailed information regarding various aspects of the institution are no longer a possibility due to the pandemic. This is where Collegedunia.com comes as a respite for both students and institutions, as is discussed below.

• The platform serves as a one-stop destination for all admission-related queries and unites students with their dream universities.

• Use of various interactive tools by Collegedunia simplifies the search process for the students.

• Over 3,00,000 authentic ratings and reviews straight up from students and alumni are testament to the validity of the information provided.

• Regular webinars, whatsapp sessions, faculty talks, Collegedunia connect, etc. help partners and prospective students engage in real-time interactions.

Collegedunia’s strong product and data-driven approach are helping partner institutions optimize their cost per acquisition (CPA) of a student. Collegedunia as a platform has helped institutes to obtain better CPA than traditionally paid user-acquisition platforms such as, Google, Bing, to name a few. The team is constantly working on reducing the CPA of admission of partner institutions by a massive rate of 40%.

The initiatives and activities held by Collegedunia for its partner institutions have demonstrated a significant increase in the admission numbers despite the COVID-related slowdown. Collegedunia has successfully tested its growth model for institutions by working with its current partners. Now, for its next big milestone, Collegedunia plans to extend its robust capabilities to small regional institutions in order to provide them a platform to grow and establish their presence across the country.

