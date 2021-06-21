Collegedunia offers 'Free Profile Evaluation' for the students aiming Canada

Founded in 2015, Collegedunia is among the top picks for students to gain counselling and technical help with regards to their education. The company offers end to end services from profiling to visa support in securing admissions in Canada, US, UK, and Australia and has done over 3000 applications in the year 2020 alone.

Making it to a top global university has been the dream of millions of Indian students.

Data from Ministry of External Affairs reveals that nearly 5.9 lakh students went to abroad in 2019 and despite the pandemic in 2020, around 2.6 lakh students had gone abroad with Canada being the most preferred study abroad option among Indians. Before pandemic, in 2019 Canada approved 1.39 Lakh study permits of Indian students. With so many options in Canada among colleges and courses to study, getting the right degree from the right university has become a challenge for the students.

What is Free Profile Evaluation?

To address the challenge that students are facing around overflow of information, Collegedunia has launched a new service – Free Profile Evaluation for Canada, wherein their team of expert counsellors will have one-on-one detailed discussions with the student, analyse their profile and provide them with a preliminary shortlist of colleges basis their preference and eligibility. To avail this service, you just need to visit the website and provide your contact details and their team will reach out to you in less than 24hrs to schedule a zoom call with subject matter experts. The company will soon extend this service to the students looking to study in other countries too.

Why Collegedunia?

The counsellors at Collegedunia have diligently worked towards providing comprehensive and unbiased information to their clients and have worked hard to avoid any loss of opportunities even during the pandemic. Collegedunia’s matching algorithms, world class counsellors, and multiple other features listed below are all built with the same vision of easing students’ pressure and making them win.

• Free profile evaluation, customised solution and an end to end support with a personal expert counsellor

• Application Fee Waiver in over 50 top universities/colleges

• Offer Letter Guarantee in over 300 partner universities/colleges across Canada including University of Regina, York University, Seneca College, Humber College

• VISA Guarantee Program wherein visa charges are completely refunded in case of rejection

• Exclusive Scholarship Essays written by an expert team increasing the probability of scholarships

• Mentor Connect with a network of over 100 students currently studying/recently studied in Canada to make the journey smoother

Moreover, Collegedunia’s counsellors are professionally certified and many have been international students themselves. The clients have also guaranteed superior quality of service, timely deliverables, and personalized attention. Nandini Jaiswal who got accepted in 4 Canadian universities says “Right from the start, Collegedunia made me feel more confident and informed about my future. My counsellor proactively did brainstorming sessions with me to identify the right fit and was always approachable.”

For those who wish to apply abroad for further studies, Collegedunia seems a good option to better understand the available options and choose the right one. “We have always thrived to provide a one stop shop to students for all their needs. With the on-going technological advancement and overflow of information, a personalized counselling session seems the perfect way to support students in making the right decision. Students can directly clarify their queries with the counsellor and they will not need to juggle with multiple websites. If you are confused about your dream to study abroad and how to go about it in the present times, schedule a free counselling session with us,” said Sahil Chalana, Founder, Collegedunia.

For more information, visit https://collegedunia.com/study-abroad

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.