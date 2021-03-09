CollegeDunia signed a partnership with SAITM to launch SAJEE 2021

St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management (SAITM), a leading educational institution in Delhi NCR has teamed up with Collegedunia to explore, enhance, and inculcate various digital dimensions. The focus of the partnership is to promote SAJEE, an online entrance test, and create a robust brand image by redefining the digital marketing landscape.

Collegedunia will assist SAITM in the overall development of the brand as a leading education provider and will increase organic reach of the SAJEE, a joint entrance test for admission in B.Tech, BBA and BCA. Collegedunia will be consulting SAITM on increasing the search traffic and boosting conversions from the SEM campaign. Collegedunia will also consult in figuring out the best channels for digital marketing. The overall idea is to make SAITM a self-sustaining brand in the digital space.

The whole process is structured dynamically to bring in high volume superior quality applicants at low acquisition cost, where the focus will be on rejection mode. Also, top-notch corporate HRs will conduct online counseling and interviews to help the short-listed applicants to have a smooth and efficient transition in the institution.

“It excites us to deliver end-to-end overhauling of the admission process with dynamic workflows, business intelligence, and data-driven holistic approach to SAITM. We found synergies in introducing an exclusive online examination and generating organic interest through content marketing and user engagement. We are looking forward to catalyzing their growth trajectory,” says Sanjay Meena, Business Head, CollegeDunia.

Recently, CollegeDunia partnered with Manipal University, KARE, Chandigarh University, etc. The prime focus of these exclusive deals is to derive maximum traction by minimizing the efficiency loss while working with different stakeholders of the marketing program.

“We are in an era where we need strong partnerships to advance digitally and to speed up online initiatives. An exclusive partnership with CollegeDunia will surely enhance our position as a leading College in India, showcasing our core strengths, as they have a massive reach out to the student community across the nation," says Rohit Rana, Vice Chairmen, SAITM.

CollegeDunia has done amazingly well in providing targeted digital marketing solutions for the brands that are following multi-channel and multi-vendor approaches to get the desired objectives.

CollegeDunia, India’s leading college search engine and the largest student review platform, aims to deliver complete digital marketing solutions to bring down the acquisition cost for thousands of higher education institutes across the country.

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.