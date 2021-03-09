CollegeDunia signed a partnership with SAITM to launch SAJEE 2021
- CollegeDunia to revolutionize end-to-end digital marketing, SAJEE 21 & admission process, in partnership with St. Andrews Institute of technology and Management.
St. Andrews Institute of Technology and Management (SAITM), a leading educational institution in Delhi NCR has teamed up with Collegedunia to explore, enhance, and inculcate various digital dimensions. The focus of the partnership is to promote SAJEE, an online entrance test, and create a robust brand image by redefining the digital marketing landscape.
Collegedunia will assist SAITM in the overall development of the brand as a leading education provider and will increase organic reach of the SAJEE, a joint entrance test for admission in B.Tech, BBA and BCA. Collegedunia will be consulting SAITM on increasing the search traffic and boosting conversions from the SEM campaign. Collegedunia will also consult in figuring out the best channels for digital marketing. The overall idea is to make SAITM a self-sustaining brand in the digital space.
The whole process is structured dynamically to bring in high volume superior quality applicants at low acquisition cost, where the focus will be on rejection mode. Also, top-notch corporate HRs will conduct online counseling and interviews to help the short-listed applicants to have a smooth and efficient transition in the institution.
“It excites us to deliver end-to-end overhauling of the admission process with dynamic workflows, business intelligence, and data-driven holistic approach to SAITM. We found synergies in introducing an exclusive online examination and generating organic interest through content marketing and user engagement. We are looking forward to catalyzing their growth trajectory,” says Sanjay Meena, Business Head, CollegeDunia.
Recently, CollegeDunia partnered with Manipal University, KARE, Chandigarh University, etc. The prime focus of these exclusive deals is to derive maximum traction by minimizing the efficiency loss while working with different stakeholders of the marketing program.
“We are in an era where we need strong partnerships to advance digitally and to speed up online initiatives. An exclusive partnership with CollegeDunia will surely enhance our position as a leading College in India, showcasing our core strengths, as they have a massive reach out to the student community across the nation," says Rohit Rana, Vice Chairmen, SAITM.
CollegeDunia has done amazingly well in providing targeted digital marketing solutions for the brands that are following multi-channel and multi-vendor approaches to get the desired objectives.
CollegeDunia, India’s leading college search engine and the largest student review platform, aims to deliver complete digital marketing solutions to bring down the acquisition cost for thousands of higher education institutes across the country.
Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The much awaited POPxo Power Women List 2020 is out!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vatsal Agrawal gets ‘The Young and Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Godrej Group celebrated Women’s Day by leading the dialogue for change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know how JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, Mumbai is empowering women
- JD Institute has moulded many Women who have achieved something which has helped the society at large and has helped in a movement, cause, or a social change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubham Malvi aka Atharv Kumar shares tips to be a successful digital marketer
- Shubham didn't take any professional training to create a name for himself in the digital world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The furniture vertical is key to business growth, says Manish Arora of REHAU
- With more than 300 dealers and over 1100 points of sales, REHAU India is already present in all major cities, and it’s looking to appoint franchisees across the country to give shape to its broader expansion plans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CollegeDunia signed a partnership with SAITM to launch SAJEE 2021
- CollegeDunia to revolutionize end-to-end digital marketing, SAJEE 21 & admission process, in partnership with St. Andrews Institute of technology and Management.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Kawlra Singh is shaping the mental edge among top Indian athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr. Prakash Bhosale receives a Doctorate in 'Business Journalism'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-born US scientists invent a smart device to identify Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top 10 game development companies in India to work in 2021-2022
- Check out the list of top game developers in India 2021-22 and choose the best partner for your requirements!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women in tech: Scaler Academy announces diversity program of INR 1cr for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decor trends for 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Female entrepreneurs to know: Riya Roy and Jaypanee Singh Rajpoot
- These women are a true inspiration for many young girls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How advertising strategist Pawan Yadav is helping politicians & Bollywood stars
- He is the source of inspiration for youngsters of their age. Pawan had faced many challenges and step-backs when he first began his journey.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox