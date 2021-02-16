Collegedunia signs exclusive digital marketing deal

Collegedunia has joined hands with Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education(KARE) for an exclusive deal as a digital partner. Collegedunia, which recently got into an exclusive association with Times of India-backed Bennett University as well, will have a prime focus on making a significant contribution in the admissions of 2021. It will also work on the overall digital marketing and brand-building campaigns.

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education is deemed to be a university with 60th NIRF rank offers programs in UG, PG, and Doctoral across Engineering, Management, Law, Science and Humanities, etc. disciplines. KARE, is known for its research work and the industry-oriented course curriculum. With this initiative, Collegedunia’s aim is to build robust strategies with a long-term goal, and in-turn deliver prosperous ROI for the institution.

Mr. Alkendra Singh, who is the Head of Marketing and Operations at Collegedunia, believes that “In rapidly changing landscape, academic institutions can no longer rely on just generating impressions, most of the institutions looking to have partners to take ownership of the entire funnel starting from reaching out to the new generation students to the last stage of the funnel that is enrolment”

Mr. Shasi Anand, Vice President at KARE said “From my experience of working with Collegedunia, I see that they are not just any vendor, but an end-to-end partner who has the right solutions to most of our concerns pertaining to digital. One of the USPs of Collegedunia and their team is having courage enough to take aggressive targets and going all the way to overachieve”

Collegedunia, which is India’s leading education portal, features over 25000 colleges & universities of India with over 5 lakhs reviews. The portal drives an average traffic of more than 5 lakhs per day. It is a veteran in providing digital marketing services and is looking forward to a fruitful and result-driven association with Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.