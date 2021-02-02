Come India, change your bingeing habit with OTT Ventures’ e-learning endeavor

India is lapping up OTT content happily, without realizing that it is just hours and hours of binge-watching going down the drain. Millions of Indians are hooked on to their devices, watching stuff like sports, entertainment, and news on dozens of OTT platforms that have mushroomed over the past years. A fresh impetus was received to the OTT viewership in the past year when people were forced to stay indoors for a good 3-4 months. With nothing much to do, except waiting for the lockdown period to be over, Indians, especially young Indians in the age group of 12-22, spent hours watching entertainment. To rid them of tired eyes and cluttered minds, an Edtech and eLearning enthusiast has decided to create a new OTT platform to help India change its habit from bingeing on entertainment to bingeing on knowledge and learning, with the help of the same OTT technology. This company, OTT Ventures, is perhaps the first-of-its-kind organization geared up to create platforms for holistic user experience that focuses on the dispensation of knowledge across age-groups.

Benjamin Franklin once said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” Well, OTT Ventures features several programs and learning solutions that help an individual sharpen his personal skills, professional skills, spiritual skills, and more. Their goal is to enable young Indians and old to drive social interaction with confidence as well as poise.

What India Watches

With 65% of the Indian population being below the age of 35, ours is the youngest country in the world. This leaves an exponential scope for individual as well as collective growth, which would make India one of the most potent countries in the world. But what is being done about it? Nothing substantial right now! OTT entertainment dawned on India about 5-6 years back and though it was progressing steadily till the start of 2020, during the pandemic, this sector showed a sudden rise in the numbers of paid subscribers. However, what is worrying about this trend is that most of the youth are spending thousands of minutes of their precious time on non-productive content. This trend further widens the gap between the demand and supply of quality education as well as resources available across the demography. Clearly, it is time to change the status quo and OTT Ventures plans to do just that.

“Everyone has the same 24 hours in a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days in a year. But a successful person chooses wisely when it comes to spending these precious moments while others just watch whatever comes their way. With OTT Ventures, you can pick wisely as well”, exclaims Jackson A. Robin, Founder of OTT Ventures LLP.

EdTech/E-Learning for India

The Government of India has realized the importance of e-learning with platforms like SWAYAM, the Indian EdTech market, where education is dispensed with the help of technology, is headed for exponential growth in the next five years. This shows that along with a conducive environment for learning, young minds do want to choose content that helps them attain personal as well as professional progress. The only problem is a shortage of e-learning platforms and that is the vacuum that OTT Ventures is aiming to fulfill with its latest venture. Describing its mission, the company says, “We strongly believe an affordable e-learning platform like ours can really stop our country’s assets (the youth) from becoming a liability. While entertainment is good, the learning aspect is a crucial fodder for the mind of a young, potent individual.”

OTT Ventures’ platforms offer a multi-pronged approach to the growth of an individual, ranging from personal, professional, financial, physical, mental, and spiritual to emotional aspects of your life. The main features of this new-age e-learning platform vis-à-vis a handful of already existing choices are:

1)Holistic growth opportunities

2)Flexible pace of learning

3)Multi-sensory, stimulating approach to learning

4)Financially inclusive payment model – subscription based

5)Relevant & practical content

6)Language inclusive

And a whole lot more..

The platform offers tons of opportunities for skill-enhancement and personality development.

