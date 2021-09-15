Company Bench Sets Up A Portal To Help Organizations Hire Software Developers

Company Bench, a new venture of Techila Global Services, sets up an online portal for businesses to hire skilled software developers on an immediate basis. The portal helps companies search for developers based on their requirements and hire them on a contract basis.

Through this venture, the company aims at helping organizations save their hiring costs by having qualified and skilled developers at their disposal. In order to resolve the issue of finding developers trained in niche technologies, Company Bench has put on its list developers trained in Salesforce, Node, Python, React, Angular, Swift, Android, DevOps, Machine Learning, Data Engineering, and more. The portal is set to create a pool of software developers mastering multiple technologies depending on the needs of organizations looking for resources.

In order to help the hiring companies ensure the capabilities of the developers, Company Bench has decided to make listed developers pass through tests and interviews to obtain an official stamp of recognition. This decision is taken to help the companies save their time and effort to interview and train the developers once they are hired.

Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Company Bench, distinguishes the initiative from contemporary recruitment portals in the market. He says, “We do not connect businesses with every aspiring software developer. We are associated with companies that are willing to deploy professionals who have already proven their mettle in the industry. The main idea behind launching Company Bench is to help companies save their time, effort, and money in hiring capable software developers. We aim at providing authentic IT resources to companies willing to build a team of dedicated professionals.”

Moreover, the company focuses on staying relevant to the current technological trends by listing professionals with upgraded skills. “In 2021, it is important for an organization to adapt to the latest technological trends in the market. We ensure that the software developers listed with us are well-versed with advanced technologies that have high relevance at any point in time. This helps the hiring companies stay relevant in the market and work on the latest technologies without making any compromises,” says Mr. Agarwal.

To know more about the services provided by Company Bench, click on the link here: https://companybench.com/

About Company Bench

Company Bench is an online portal for hiring and deploying employees on an immediate basis. It helps companies hire software developers and other IT professionals with proven capabilities immediately. It also helps companies deploy their professionals to suitable companies looking for skilled employees.

Company Bench is an initiative by Techila Global Services (https://techilaservices.com/) , a Salesforce development company and Salesforce Consulting Partner headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. The company was founded by Chitiz Agarwal in 2012 to provide IT services like Salesforce development, integration, consultancy, and administration to clients across the world. With Company Bench, Techila Global Services aims at making the hiring and deployment of IT professionals easier and faster.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.