Complaint Room - A trusted online platform for resolving consumer complaints

Getting things done conveniently is all people want—from online shopping, wages payment, secure billing, tender payments, loan acquisition and repayments and much more.

However, with the ever-evolving technological world and the devastating effects of the global pandemic, many people have become a target of e-commerce fraud, cyber blackmail and other types of consumer fraud that have advanced rapidly, costing consumers millions of money into losses.

India is, however, one of the high-population countriesslowly becoming a hotbed for online fraud and scams aroundonline shopping, computer equipment, internet services, telemarketing and spam, jobs and money-making, lottery and prize scams, counterfeit products, travel and vacations, financial scams and imposter fraud.

However, the situation worsened during the pandemic as lockdowns, and social distancing rules pushed many to shop and source products through online platforms, leading to a high number of online scams and fraud.

And that's where Complaint Room Consumer Complaints Forum (i.e. ComplaintRoom.in) comes in handy to help the voices of the voiceless Indians be heard.

ComplaintRoom.in is a trending consumer complaints and review portal that helps online fraud and scams victims in India report fraudster networks, financial and e-commerce scams directly to the platform without spending a penny.

The Complaint Room platform also allow consumers to report payment disputes in which their money is lost or held illegally by other parties. Even if you ordered something online and never got it delivered or received a counterfeit, substandard, or wrong product and the company isn't willing to do the right thing, Complaint Room is the right place to file the consumer complaints.

The platform allows new members to sign-up for free and enjoy a full host of the platform's free services. Whether you want to ask questions, learn from the frequently asked questions, or want to submit consumer complaints, you can get everything done just within a few clicks.

Complaint Room has helped many people solve their cases through the portal by companies, businesses or organizations in question. Also, the consumer complaints forum has been offering counselling services to many others who felt to have lost it all in life and were thinking of taking their own life to resolve their situations and live a happy life once more.

How Does It Work?

ComplaintRoom.in is one of the Indian Consumer Complaints Platforms requiring no complex tech skills to use. In fact, it operates almost like your social media platforms.

If you're a victim of fraud or scams and have the details of the happenings or strong evidence against a company or an organization. In that case, you only need to click on the "Submit Complaint" button on the Complaint Room’s website i.e. www.complaintroom.in and send the details of your consumer complaints.

With an in-built customer review option available on the platform, companies and businesses prefer solving reported customer disputes through the portal to avoid a negative review that would impact their businesses performance.

In hunting down perpetrators of cyber blackmail and online fraud, the platform shares the details of criminals with the Indian police to track, arrest and hold the criminals responsible for their criminal ventures.

Regardless of the type of online fraud, scams, and cyber blackmail, Complaint Room offers a free platform to keep fraudulent businesses and companies in the spotlight and let consumers voices be heard without having to pay for it. Since persuing a giant company single-handedly can bear little or no fruit, having consumers problems solved by this portal can save time, pain, and money that one would incur to get the problem fixed.

Sign-up for a free account on Complaint Room and get your voice heard.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.