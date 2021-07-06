Consulting firm Ambit Collective LLP saved lives with technology

Aristotle had rightly said that ‘Man is by nature a social animal’ and no individual can survive alone in absence of a society. However, this coronavirus has created distances among people and now for more than a year people have been cautious while moving out of their houses and visiting their relatives and friends.

In April 2021, when India was massively hit by the second wave of this deadly virus and it was difficult to find beds in hospitals and other lifesaving equipment and drugs, Rohit (name withheld on request), a resident from West Delhi lost all hopes when his parents and wife were all found Covid-19 positive and he had to take care of his two young kids. The leads that were floating on social media were either fake or not reachable. Amid all this, he received one link with validated sources that helped him get the necessary help.

In another story, where a young woman who was pregnant with her first child had been struggling all night to find a bed for her husband. Facing such a traumatic situation in her first trimester when there were no chances of help, she got a link on one of her WhatsApp groups and fortunately, this link, being validated, helped this lady to save the father of her unborn child. The couple is now out of danger and is embracing this new phase in their lives.

There are many more such stories that have something in common- they are about people, who have been to the edge of the Covid abyss. All these people are thankful for that one life-saving link containing validated sources that helped them in their critical times.

Cut to April, when a young consulting firm, Ambit Collective LLP, hired a small batch of young high school interns, with a view, to infuse some fresh blood, albeit for a short duration, in their projects. Being in business for less than a year, it was a bold decision to think of getting these kids, with no past work experience, to do unpaid research work.

Objective was simple: blood them when they are young, so they get a taste of what is to follow when they enter the corporate world. However, life had something else in store. The second wave of Covid struck, and it spread so fast, that within 2 weeks, all projects went on hold. Work stopped and so did revenues, leaving a large team of 60+ and a few interns idle. It was a bolt out of the blue for the Management team, with salaries to be paid out of savings as cash registers stopped ringing.

As news of organisations beginning to downsize and hold payouts, filled the media, the management team was clear: payouts will not stop. Similarly, interns looked confused and saddened at the possibility of having their internship cut short, a young boy named Yuvan Kapur, shy for his age, softly yet firmly, shared his idea of starting a Giveback project for society during an e-meet. Yuvan mentioned that since GenZ is tech savvy, a social initiative can be carried out.

He spoke of fake leads being circulated, leaving precious time wasted, and how this was shaking people’s faith in the power of social media.

Seeing the enthusiasm of the young boy, and the conviction in his speech, the management team decided to go ahead with his idea and make it into an internal project. The project was named Project GiveBack, and to his utter shock, Yuvan was assigned the Project Lead, and asked to think of how the project team should be structured given the objectives and the field of play, and to return the next day with his plan.

The little boy was numb. He had never been a part of a project, leave alone lead it. He did not even know how a plan was made. It was all happening too fast. However, he did not let his emotions show. He returned the next day with a plan. With improvisation from the Partner group and inputs from employees and interns, project Giveback was announced by Ambit Collective LLP on 21st April 2021.

Clusters were formed for extracting leads for each essential item from social media, and senior team members assigned the task to validate them. Small milestones were set, to help ascertain outcomes and make course corrections, if any. The entire team worked tirelessly to extract leads from social media and validate them in their respective clusters.

Thus started the journey, of a project, hitherto new for everyone, and envisaged and now managed by a young boy of 15. On 26th April, the link to first set of about 65 validated leads for oxygen, ICU beds, plasma (ICMR had not yet called it out) and medicines was circulated on various social media handles of partners and other team members. Technology team was assigned the task to use bitly links to monitor the clicks to ascertain if they were being accessed or if communication medium needed any change.

The response was alarming with more than 300 clicks received in the first hour. Teams received appreciation messages and calls, which boosted their morale and by the time the program was concluded 4 weeks later, more than 7000 people had accessed the information, which was collated by validating more than 30,000 leads on social media.

Given the positivity, excitement and sense of responsibility and satisfaction in the team in such testing times, it dawned on the management team that while it thought it was blooding the young, bright interns like Yuvan were far ahead on the learning curve. Seeing a silver lining in a negative situation is certainly not easy. Society needs youngsters like Yuvan and firms like Ambit Collective LLP who are not only aware of their social responsibility but are also ready to walk the extra mile to make a difference. This was the story of a young boy, who changed the entire mood in a young organisation, when society was struggling to come to terms with the pandemic.

