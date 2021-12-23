Corporate Exposure at SIBM Bengaluru: Towards An Industry-Relevant MBA

India, 23rd December 2021: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru, has consistently strived to offer a holistic learning experience expanding beyond the limits of an academic curriculum. A great management institute is defined by its capacity to provide practical experiences. SIBM Bengaluru aspires to generate industry-ready, employable candidates through industry interface opportunities such as internships, corporate visits, corporate conclaves, and more.

Being a leading B-School, SIBM Bengaluru offers its students the best corporate exposure at every touch-point in their MBA journey. Right at the start of a student’s journey, SIBM Bengaluru hosts some of the most reputable companies as a part of the Corporate Induction program. This year, the Corporate Induction threw light on the challenges faced by leaders across industries as a result of the disastrous effects of the pandemic on the economy. Their knowledge is further enhanced with the help of live projects, where students work with companies in a real-time environment and apply their learnings in the field. Handling a practical project involves the students performing numerous responsibilities. In this process, they end up mastering new skills & polishing the existing ones.

A series of Guest Sessions, attracting leading professionals, are organized periodically to provide students with enlightening and engaging value addition to the regular course structure. These sessions help students understand the applicability of their academic learnings in the modern corporate world, with the aid of guest speakers. Adaptability, flexibility, personal branding & storytelling, as well as industry insights, were some of the common themes of the sessions organized.

Corporate Exposure at SIBM Bengaluru

A Summer Internship Placement is essentially one of the most important elements of any B-School programme. It gives the students a brief introduction to the rigours and nuances of the corporate world and helps enhance their overall profile. This is further aided by industrial visits, which aim to elevate and instill practical experiences and exposure to the industry. These are unique visits that portray elements such as logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and other unique management concepts.

The knowledge and learning that B-schoolers obtain from corporate competitions not only spark innovation but also add tremendous value to their CV. These competitions are organized by leading organizations, such as HUL, KPMG, and Flipkart, among others.

Despite the looming uncertainty about the job market during the pandemic, the Placement season 2020-21 turned into a fruitful and productive one for both students and recruiters. Being situated in the Silicon Valley of India, SIBM Bengaluru consistently offers its students the best of opportunities to kick start their journey in the corporate world. Regular recruiters such as CRISIL, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, among others, paid visits along with an array of new recruiters such as IBM, Wipro, Cisco, and Mercedes Benz.

SIBM Bengaluru has Centres of Excellence in 5 domains - Marketing, Finance, Operations, HR and General Management. These Centres help in accelerating industry exposure through various activities. These activities are designed to provide students across all these realms of management with valuable and practical sessions. The motive is to help understand the nuances of establishing oneself in any industry, along with an array of valuable tips for their MBA journey and beyond. One such recent initiative under the Centres of Excellence is “Sambhashanam”, launched with the objective of creating a platform for the students to closely interact with experts from the industry. The speakers share their insights on individual, organizational, and social leadership, as well as pertinent issues faced by leaders in a dynamic business landscape.

Alchemy, a prominent student-driven annual event, is the biggest management conclave of SIBM Bengaluru. The event consists of panel discussions on three sub-themes that are related to a broader theme. Eminent personalities from various domains of the corporate world share this platform to express their experiences and views on a multitude of issues. These insightful discussions, driven by leading corporate personnel, are followed by a fruitful Q&A session.

SIBM Bengaluru endeavours to continue providing students with valuable, relevant, and practical insights from business leaders. As the academic year, 2021-2022 continues, expect a flurry of vibrant learning and interaction between the future and the present of the corporate world.

