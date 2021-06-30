Covid Knights under First Step Publishing scales new heights

Published by First Step Publishing ‘Covid Knights’ is a fictionalized documentary written by an established contemporary writer Ruster Keaton (Savio Gomes). The documentary is based on his personal encounters with some of the most dangerous criminals in the late 22nd century in Russia. This summer, don’t travel, instead read Ruster Keaton, an ideal book for people recovering from Covid which will keep the readers awake.

The book commemorates the events & records the details of what he saw at the time. It's a story about strength and despair, as well as moral and immoral characters. Adding to that it also reflects the Russian story about courage in the face of adversity and brutality.

The writer demonstrates his personal encounters in his new book, which is published under First Step Publishing. The eminent writer, Ruster Keaton is also a master in the field of finance, economics, law and internal audit. Adding more to his knowledge, he has also studied diverse subjects such as quality circles, ventilation engineering and value engineering. As a financial advisor he has worked in projects in over 27 cities in India, also in Armenia, UK, Australia, the USA, Kuwait, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kenya.

A leading publishing firm, First Step Publishing provides Book Editing, Cover Designing, Book Distribution, Book Marketing services at affordable prices. They help budding writers and give them a global platform to showcase their writing skills. Its physical distribution network set up across 34 countries helps aspiring writers by providing them with a platform to showcase their writing skills & prowess. Having published writers from countries including India, UK, South Africa, Nigeria, UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, Turkey; First Step Publishing believes in branding writers as authors by making their books available locally and globally.

Apart from his novel, he has worked with top professional firms such as Ernst & Young and KPMG. In his early thirties, he was Ernst & Young's first director in India in 1997. Having an interest in sports, Ruster is a registered FIDE chess player and in 2015, also took part in FIDE World Seniors Championship at Aqui Terme, Italy.

With his vast experience in business, finance and economics, he has written in a weekly business column with English Daily. Apart from Covid Knights, Ruster has written several other works for First Step Publishing, including 2168 (full length fiction), No Past (stunning short stories), Tall Shot Stories, Practical Management Consultancy, and Essays in Economics (the last two titles as Savio Gomes). All the said books are available globally and you can grab your copy from Amazon.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.