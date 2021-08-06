CPR Online Certification: Benefits, Process And Why It’s Optimal

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) offers a lifesaving technique for emergencies like cessation of breathing or heartbeat. CPR helps blood continue flowing to the brain and other vital organs until emergency medical services arrive to provide medical care.

Approximately 350,000 cardiac arrests (when a person’s heart stops beating) happens outside of hospital settings each year in the United States. Unfortunately, half of the people who experience cardiac arrests do not get CPR before an ambulance arrives. When CPR gets performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, this can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival.

Getting your online CPR certification may help you save a life someday. Read on to learn more about the process and benefits of getting your online CPR certification.

Process of Getting Online CPR Certification

You can take online CPR certification classes using your computer or mobile device instead of attending an in-person class. Online CPR courses are easily accessed and simple to complete. Most online courses also provide the opportunity to ask questions of the instructor either via email or through video chat.

Content and instructional material for online CPR certification classes get divided into interactive modules or lessons that you can take in any order you like. Online CPR courses include:

Written content

Downloadable student manual

Illustrations

Instructional videos

Interactive prompts to ensure you understand the material in each lesson

Practice questions at the end of each module/lesson

Certification exam upon completion of all lessons to receive certification/certificate

You can complete all of the modules at once or take your time and revisit the materials and modules as needed. Online CPR courses cover the same material offered in in-person classes. Many accredited organizations have created video-based instruction whether students attend the classes virtually (online) or in person. That ensures content remains the same for everyone no matter how you take the course.

Most online CPR courses do not provide the hands-on opportunity to practice CPR skills on a manikin, which some medical professionals must complete to receive their certification (e.g., emergency medical professionals). However, some online courses do offer a blended model, including in-person simulation instruction and online-based courses.

Benefits to Online CPR Certification

Getting your online CPR certification is an excellent way to learn CPR at your convenience and own pace to potentially save a life. Research shows that online learning is at least as effective as in-person learning. In addition to being easily accessible, there are many benefits to online CPR certification courses, including:

Learn at your own pace

Online CPR certification is self-paced, which means you decide how quickly you complete the lessons and course. You can start and stop your training at any time. You may wish to finish all of the modules and testing in one day or take your time and complete the course over many months. The choice is yours. Online courses allow you to watch the instructional videos and access course content frequently, re-watch videos, and pause until you understand the course material.

Convenience

Online CPR certification allows you to access the course material wherever you are, at any time of day or night. You can take the course from the comfort of your own home or watch the materials as you travel to and from work, for example. As long as you have internet access, you will have access to all of the lesson modules. Many prefer online learning due to their learning style and/or convenience of accessing the material whenever they please. That can also be useful for those who feel anxious about in-person education settings or prefer to learn at their own pace.

Cost

In many cases, taking online CPR courses is more affordable than in-person classes. Though the cost varies depending on the organization you choose to get certification from, in most cases, the online courses are slightly more affordable than in-person classes. Some organizations that offer online CPR certification allow you to pay in monthly installments, which can be helpful for those who are on a limited budget.

Flexibility

If you have a full-time job and/or family responsibilities and other obligations, it can be challenging to ensure perfect attendance. Online CPR certification provides the flexibility busy individuals need to get their CPR training without worrying about attending class at a specific time. Whether you prefer to do the course before work or late in the night, you can access the training materials whenever your schedule allows.

Digital Certification & Access

As soon as you have completed the course materials, you will have the opportunity to take an online, multiple-choice exam to receive your CPR certification. Once you’ve passed the test, your certification card is available for download immediately, in most cases. If you’ve misplaced your card, it’s easy to log in to your account and print another copy. Or, if you need a refresher on course materials, you can access the training video library and other materials.

Save lives

With your CPR knowledge and skills, CPR certification can help you save a life in case of an emergency. Your family, coworkers, and others may benefit from your knowledge and know-how at any time. Performing CPR helps you supply oxygen to individuals’ brains and other vital organs, increasing their chances of survival until medical professionals arrive to provide further treatment.

What to Look for When Choosing Online CPR Certification

When searching for the correct online CPR certification course for you, it’s crucial to find a reputable, legitimate training organization. Before you register for the CPR course, ensure the organization you are registering with:

Is fully accredited

Follows Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines

Meets the current national CPR guidelines published by the American Heart Association and the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation

Provides a certification card and/or certificate upon completion of the course

The American Academy of CPR and First Aid, Inc is fully accredited. Our CPR certificates get accepted by schools, nursing homes, gyms, hospitals, government agencies, daycares, home-care agencies, and other institutions requiring employees to receive CPR training.

Online CPR certification is for Everyone

While it may be easy to assume CPR certification is meant for medical professionals like nurses and doctors, everyone can and should access CPR training. At any time, anyone can find themselves in the position where they need to administer CPR. Whether you’re a teacher, coach, babysitter, or parent, online CPR certification can give you the skills and knowledge that may help save a life in the future. Being CPR certified can provide you peace of mind that you’ll know what to do when faced with an emergency such as a choking incident or heart attack.

The American Academy of CPR and First Aid, Inc offers online CPR training courses for medical professionals and other individuals at affordable prices.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.