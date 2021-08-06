Cranfield university opening doors for students after the pandemic

As we all slowly prepare to open up the world after the pandemic. Cranfield University, United Kingdom, looks forward to providing opportunities to students from around the globe. An exclusively postgraduate university that gives students a chance to pursue specialist courses in diverse fields like Aerospace, Defence and Security, Management, Transport Systems, Manufacturing, Energy and Power, Environment and Agrifood and Water. Cranfield University is known for its disciplined and focused approach towards study at the same time as exposure to social activities for students to build a sense of bonding with each other.

Cranfield University has produced leaders for many decades. Its advanced vision aims to deliver the best opportunities to its students. Cranfield is also a triple-accredited business school with AMBA, EQUIS, AACSB. Its courses offer integrated industry experiences and a staff-to-student ratio that is one of the best for any university in the UK.

Cranfield University has won the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for world class work six times. It also ranks fifth in the UK for Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing in the QS World Rankings 2021.

Cranfield University also offers scholarships and bursaries, recognising students with potential and giving them a chance to make a difference in this world. Cranfield has always believed in excellence in their specialist areas of technology and management. It not only gives you an outstanding education but also a chance to build a relationship with some of the world’s most prestigious companies and industries. Cranfield is one of the most influential universities in the world. It's a University that prepares you to tackle real-world problems and challenges faced in society. A chance to make an impact on the world. Cranfield University looks forward to making you a part of their coming intakes starting September 2021.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.