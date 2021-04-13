Create a strong brand presence online with custom websites

“If your business is not on the internet, then your business will be out of business.” -Bill Gates

While we completely agree with Mr. Gates on this one. We might suggest a slight tweak to the adage - "If your business is not on the internet, providing maximum value to the consumer while looking like a million bucks, then your business will be out of business."

And why only business? If you are a professional trying to build your brand, you could benefit from having a solid online presence too.

Did you know that over 1.7 billion websites exist globally? This number changes daily, but it doesn't change the fact that it takes a lot to impress a customer today. The competition in the online space is cutthroat.

The often-overlooked side of this story is that while building a website yourself has become convenient. This do-it-yourself approach can cost your business time and money. An average website visitor needs only half a second to form an opinion about your website.

So, what's the factor that's going to hook a visitor and make them stay?

Intelligent Custom Design - that sets you apart from the competition and helps you create a strong visual identity in your consumer's mind.

In a discussion, Shabab Chandiwala, Founder of Creaa Designs, a renowned web designing company based in Mumbai shares her inputs on why custom websites are not a luxury but a necessity.

Here are Creaa Designs’ top 5 reasons for building custom websites:

75% of people form their opinion of a website based on its aesthetics

The ratio of the number of people looking at the aesthetics of a website is astonishing—leaving no room for ifs and buts when it comes to having a good-looking website. A lot of the visual identity of the website gets translated from the brand itself. So it's only natural for the website to reflect the brand's true essence online, which is possible through a custom website.

2. 2 out of 3 people would prefer to browse through a well-designed website

The average attention span of a human is 8 seconds. So, you have less than 8 seconds to capture your user's attention before they decide to bounce. Having a well-defined user experience at this stage that identifies the users' journey from the second the user lands on your website is crucial. Through years of experience across industries and working with companies both large and small, we excel at capturing the audience's attention and making websites scroll-worthy.

3. When you opt for a custom template, the world is your oyster

Do you want your website to be mobile responsive? Do you want an e-commerce site with custom applications? Do you want your site to be highly interactive? Do you want HD quality videos on your site but also lower load time? A custom design lets us incorporate your requirements and build something that you can show off while also making it functional for your consumers.

4. Your website, like your business, should be one-of-a-kind

If you are all about originality and creativity and taking the road less traveled to shock and awe your consumer, then getting a custom website should be your go-to. It allows you to create a unique experience and stand out from the competition.

5. Your website is built from the ground-up while tending to SEO

Having an attractive website is essential, but if it lacks the SEO that will help attract visitors, it will not be effective. SEO is an integral part of our website creation strategy from the get-go. We start with the end in mind.

Shabab Chandiwala, Founder Creaa Designs, says "When we work with our clients, the goal is to identify and tread the fine line between creativity and conversions. Every project allows us to get our creative juices flowing while also guaranteeing that it becomes a money-making machine for our clients."

The clients at Creaa Designs have been singing their praises. With a rating of over 4.7 on google reviews, you can read more about the work they do, here. If you are a business or a professional who has been on the fence about getting a custom website and having questions about it, a conversation with an expert will help.

