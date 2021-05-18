Creating a conducive environment for policy making

We definitely did not need a crisis like COVID-19 to establish the significance of Public Affairs, but if we look around, we find massive information dissemination on do’s and don’ts, how and where to get vaccinated, health advisories, social distancing warnings, social media awareness campaigns. Businesses are working round the clock to meet consumer needs and much more that drives interactions and intersections between institutions, businesses, legislators, governments, social organisations, research organisations, academia and the public at large. Public Affairs is possibly the biggest specialist generalist out there who needs to know and do something about everything that matters to the people and to the business.

My own emotionally draining yet meaningful experience of handling a persistent pandemic crisis, ensuring the safety and welfare of colleagues and friends, getting the operations streamlined, working alongside our NGO and social partners to get relief and other supplies across to our communities, collaboration with legislators to work towards shared goals and people-focused initiatives renewed my belief and pride in what our fraternity does day in and day out.

Many companies that did not have a full-fledged Public Affairs function had their CEOs or another CXOs double hat in that role. The versatility of this profession can be explained by the fact that despite its long history, this profession remains undefined which is a good thing, though sometimes it can be stressful. It’s a good thing because it offers no limits to what Public Affairs can achieve for the institutions and societal good and highly demanding because you should be ready to expect the unexpected on an everyday basis.

KPMG conducted two CEOs’ outlook pulse surveys in July-Aug 2020 and Feb-Mar 2021 with over 500 CEOs in 11 leading markets including India. The survey showed some very interesting trends. Over 14% of CEOs felt they face a tax-related risk in 2021 against 4% in 2020. This risk moved from 9th place to 2nd in just six months. Similarly, 14% of them felt, in 2021, they’re facing increased regulatory risk against 5% in 2020. Moving it to 3rd position from 8th. Similarly, in McKinsey & Co. survey report of CEOs in May 2020, it was found that over 60% of CEOs rank better stakeholders' engagement as their top 3 priorities, yet regrettably just about 7% of them frequently align their and stakeholders’ interests. Contrary to popular beliefs, stakeholders’ management is not the job of just one leader or a function. ESG and SDG resurface as a top priority as we continue to fight COVID-19. Business as usual is not a choice anymore! The purpose is becoming the central driver for businesses rather than profit; stakeholders matter just as much if not more than shareholders. For both Public Affairs professionals and organizations to succeed, it requires a good balance of art and science. The old-age craft of interpersonal relationships, proactive rapport building and new age thinking with data and scientific analysis. This is the way forward in corporate reputation and policy advocacy. High performing organizations are 5X more likely to use seasoned leadership and new technologies to manage their stakeholders and deploy measurement metrics just as they do in businesses.

As a practitioner of Public Affairs across multiple industries, companies and geographies, I have become a strong advocate of convergence/ integration of all external affairs functions (Public Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Communications, CSR and Sustainability). They all eventually work towards common goals, they all deal with stakeholders who influence each other and cumulatively influence the environment in which businesses exist. Policies and regulations are not made in vacuums. A coherent, evidence and data-based narrative play an important role in creating a conducive environment for policymaking. It is no longer linear relationship management but a business-wide influence. Public Affairs is not about making governments make favourable policies for industry, it is about helping governments make informed decisions. In addition, Public Affairs is also about making both understand each other’s imperatives.

In most organizations, Public Affairs is still an undefined function. Anything that is external to the business and/ or anything that isn’t owned by any other function lands in the lap of Public Affairs. Practitioners are assumed to be alchemists who can turn around all wrongs into rights and all detractors into unwavering supporters- convince an on-ground compliance inspector who will stop at nothing to find faults in your operations, befriend a journalist who is more interested in knowing what you are hiding rather than what are you telling, change the heart of an activist who finds your very existence a nemesis, and humour a policymaker who sees everything as a conflict of interests. Public Affairs Professionals cannot always do that, but they definitely facilitate more trusting and long-lasting relationships between the organisations they represent and the society at large and thus converting adversity into opportunity.

Interestingly, Public Affairs does harness the passion of civil society, the scale of the government and the efficiency of the private sector to bring out the shared opportunities for everyone. It is for this reason that partnership is the 17th Goal of SDG, it is meant to create a shared value for everyone. In a world that’s far from the ultimate utopian state, when people’s goals find themselves in conflict with that for the planet or vice versa, it is through collaboration, we can accomplish that delicate balance.

It may be useful for Public Affairs to adopt the following virtues to create greater value for everyone;

Zoom out and zoom in simultaneously– This function has to take a bird’s eye view at global/ national economic, social, environmental and political trends and when needed and have a hands-on approach to address a micro issue of a manufacturing unit with its neighbouring community. This expanse of comprehension and influence is extremely profound and keeps the job really. This function has to work as a thought leader, moral compass, business enabler and the go-to function for anything that is ambiguous and undefined.

Be the Lear’s fool – Public Affairs professionals are just not the spokespersons of the organization to the external world, but they also bring the outside-in perspective. It has to do the tough-talking but unlike a mere commentator, also has to help find the right solutions.

Live coherently with strange bedfellows – A typical day in Public Affairs professional’s life is best represented by the classical adage of harmony not being a combination of identical sounds but a pleasing arrangement of different sound and instruments. To find that congruence with divergent interests’ group creates value and purpose.

Business Centricity – Sometimes Public Affairs professionals begin to swim in their own exhaust, all support functions owe their existence and growth to the business and stronger PnL. It is critical for Public Affairs to be manically focused on business centricity.

Invest in Industry Associations – Policymakers prefer to interact with the industry association rather than individual companies and an industry association is just as good as the sincerity and investments of its members.

Prevention is better than cure – Applying prospective hindsight and anticipating a crisis always help solve a brewing issue before it turns into a crisis. Proactive management of an issue can be a competitive advantage and lack of it can become a very costly proposition.

While a JD for Public Affairs role may somewhat attempt to define this profession, what truly defines it is the care for people, planet, purpose, policies and PnL. Most importantly the idea of coexistence and interdependence. Remember we’re always in this together.

(This article has been authored by Ishteyaque Amjad, Immediate Past President of PAFI and Group Head - Corporate Affairs, Godrej Group)

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.



