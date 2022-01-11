Creator & producer, Ashwin Salunke is back with new web-series, 'Khatta Meetha'

In Stephen King's words, “Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.” We often witness people with dexterity unable to reach a high position in their lives or career. However, only a handful of people know how to strike the exact balance between their talents and hard work. Ashwin Salunke is the channel head and executive producer of RVCJ Media. He is the prime factor for the dazzling success of RVCJ Media.

Ashwin Salunke is well-known for his massive contribution to the growth of the YouTube channel, RVCJ Media. Under his expert supervision and guidance, RVCJ Media has produced over 200 entertainment and fun-packed videos, 30+ ad films and numerous web series. In addition, he was also involved in the production of some of the most viral promotional videos as ‘Harry Met Sejal’, ‘Guest in London’, ‘Shivay, etc. ‘Wrong Number’ and ‘Friend Request’ are some of his most appreciated and exciting web series. Moreover, his recent ongoing web series ‘Khatta Meetha’ is binge-worthy and more than half the youth population is hooked to it.

‘Khatta Meetha’ is a family entertainment package series. Ashwin Salunke’s years of experience helps him understand who will be the perfect fit for a specific role. The shooting for the series took place in Kota, the city known for education. From the location to actors and director, his ability to put together the perfect cast and crew is commendable. Raj R. Gupta, director of the series, has excellently brought out the characters and their perspectives while bringing out the best abilities of the actors. The music is composed by one of the most celebrated and famous duos, ‘Rohan Rohan’. Their music has helped the audience make an emotional connection with the series. Apoorva Arora and Mohak Meet have put life and soul in their character and have brought out the endearing sibling dimensions. Chittaranjan Giri and Sharvari Kohokare act like the typical middle-class parents who, despite going through numerous crises, pour immense love over their children and teach them some valuable life lessons. While adapting to the role, Nitin Vijay's (NV Sir) stellar acting is the icing on the cake. Supporting actors Suhani Mardia, Gagan Gajarlwar, Prerna Thaku & Lokesh Mittal have added tremendous value to the main characters in the series.

“This project is the outcome of hard work put in by a lot of people of various departments and not only the will of one person. So, to see the happiness on these faces feels like an achievement and means much more than my series being called a hit. Working alone and then taking the credit alone is a fool's walk. I strongly believe in walking with everyone by my side. This series couldn’t have been possible by just one person. Today, the show’s success is the result of sheer hard work done by my team and their incredible amount of effort. My team always stands by me, rock solid. Whether it’s making a big show like ‘Khatta Meetha’ or short sketch videos, they continue to stand by me. I truly feel that I can’t do anything all alone.” – said Ashwin Salunke

