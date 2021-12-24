CRED Santa Deepika Padukone is ready to spread some holiday cheer. Ready?

The month of December typically entails some last-minute holiday shopping, making plans to visit family and friends, and much more. Yes, it’s that time of the year now.

The holiday season is on its merry way. And, the CRED team is ready with the holiday giving spirit through its campaign – Cheer Days. The aim of this campaign is to endorse and reward responsible financial behavior that’s in line with the organization’s values and mission. Whether it’s a successful payment chime or using their CRED coins for their next unbelievable holiday, this holiday campaign has been thoughtfully designed such that users will be pleasantly surprised at the ways their diligence would pay off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To make things more interesting this year, the biggest surprise element of this campaign is the CRED Santa – Deepika Padukone, one of the top actresses of the Indian film industry. She will open the closet to reward those CRED or potential members who will play and win the jackpot on the application.

Adding a fun spin to this gamified theme of the campaign, there will be plenty of exciting activities like Easter eggs, social media puzzles, etc., and giveaways across the in-app store. CRED members will be eligible to win INR 100 crore worth of rewards during the CRED Cheer Days. The campaign has been dressed up by approaching every deal, reward and incentive with the holidays in mind. These exciting deals run across food and beverages, electronics, grooming, wellness, and more. The offers can be unlocked using CRED coins, which are rewarded to members for paying credit card bills on time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ’Cheer Days’ campaign is set to put the fun back into the holidays of its members, who can play this jackpot from 24th December to 26th December. On the first day, the floodgates for members to win Bitcoins worth 10 lakhs from Coinswitch will be opened. On Christmas day, they can compete for Gold worth 10 lakhs from the leading Indian jewellery brand – Tanishq. On the last day of the campaign, Amazon shopping vouchers worth 10 lakhs will be up for members to win.

CRED has always been successful with customer engagement, especially when it comes to its mobile application. Taking cue from the fact that reward systems rely on positive reinforcement to encourage good behavior, the CRED team is all out with its ‘Cheer Days’ campaign to ace its mission of encouraging financial behavioral modification through positive reinforcement among its members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Smartly marrying their top-class finance product with the holiday theme, CRED intends to strike up some extra cheer, while stimulating and encouraging its loyalty members (and soon-to-be members) to be more realistic, adopt economically-feasible ways to spend this holiday season and display more responsible financial behaviour.

Get started with your holiday winning spree on CRED here