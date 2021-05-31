Credent's new tech solution to be a game changer in healthcare service

During the pandemic, diagnostic industry faced a great deal of challenges. From logistics to phlebotomists and technicians to technology, diagnostic industry is dependent on different vendors to provide phlebotomists, logistics, lab technicians, technology and other services.

Incepted in 2012 with a vision to become the leading healthcare logistic company in India, Credent is one of the leading partners for pathology-based home sample collection and manpower solutions in the diagnostics industry. With the technology advancements, they have launched a smart application and become the 1st and the only company to provide a complete solution for leading diagnostic companies in India.

Explaining how digitally evolved the application is, Tarun Sharma, Director of Credent Group says, “Our app will remove the outsourcing technology to track entire logistics solutions, home collection solutions and manpower solutions. With the launch of this application, Credent will become the first company in India that provides complete solution under one roof for diagnostic industry.”

Credent is the answer to all diagnostic needs

Empowered by their association with various Diagnostic & Healthcare Companies in India as well as many other organizations, Credent has established their dignified presence in more than 164 cities across India with 2800+ professionals.

Credent offers pre-analytical services from sample picking to delivery of the sample to the lab owing to their strong network. With 20+ Air Connectivity, 5+ OTC Route Connectivity, 6 Vans and more than 1284 Field Executives with bikes, they yield services all over the country. By the year 2025, they envision to onboard and train a staff of over 5000 individuals and expand their workspace in more than 300 cities.

Credent became Game Changer in the industry by offering all these services under one roof:

1. Home Collection Services

With a team of 807 home collection phlebotomist. Credent offers home collection services in a big way across the length and width of India. They have an established presence in major cities in each state across India.

Their home collection service provides the collection of blood/urine samples for laboratory analysis. This service is available to individuals who may not have the time to visit a laboratory or patients who are not able to travel because they are ill or bedridden. Samples collected are tested and analyzed in associated labs to assure accurate test results. They also offer home collection services to hospitals and laboratories to enhance their services and to help them rope in more customers.

2. Phlebotomist services

Credent has a team of more than 700 phlebotomists and the number is growing across major and minor cities in India. Their phlebotomists are trained to draw blood samples expertly with minimum discomfort to the patient and then store such samples in temperature-controlled packaging. They are also expert in observing the patient during the process and in rendering any assistance that may be required should there be any adverse reaction. They take care of collected samples, packaging and forwarding procedures with documentation if they are in the field. They are also trained with new technical standards and test as well as the new NABL guidelines. You may employ such trained phlebotomists or, if you are planning to recruit people, they can train them to enhance their skill levels.

3. Manpower outsourcing

Credent specializes in offering manpower on contract, one-off and temporary basis with an accent on serving research institutions, pharmaceuticals, hospitals and laboratory segments for Clinical Trials and corporate health checkups. They assure their clients that the people recommended to fill in temporary posts get right down to work. Outsourcing manpower requirements to them save time and money in addition to getting the job done far better.

4. Cold chain logistics

They have standardized procedures of cold chain logistics to conform to international specifications with a detailed system in place that starts with provisioning of the right pieces of equipment for collection, storage and transit with data logger, right up to the delivery point. All processes are recorded and both sides of the deal have access to detailed records.

5. Lab technician

Credent is a trusted source for highly trained and skilled lab technicians to take care of the most demanding testing procedures. They provide highly trained and skilled lab technicians who will accomplish tasks in record time and are a genuine asset to your organization. With Credent here, your lab never stops working.

6. Customer care setup

We make use of specialized IT infrastructure and a multi-channel communication facility handled by trained customer care representatives. Customer experience matters a lot these days and can make a difference to your customer. Their customer care setup helps you respond promptly to queries or complaints and resolve them to the caller's satisfaction.

Over the course of the pandemic, the phlebotomists have played a vital role in sample collection and deliveries. Credent in turn shows their regard and salutes all these individuals and other Corona Warriors who kept working day and night without giving a second thought of putting themselves at risk.

Credent manifests a growth in the healthcare industry

Some of the renowned names in the healthcare industry that Credent has confederated include Dr. Lal Path Labs, SRL Diagnostics, Apollo, and many others. Their premium quality services and determined teamwork have always ensured a smooth working among the clients.

Strictly adhering to the ethics, Credent Group is surging ahead in the path of progress. Making use of top-notch technologies, their new app leads the firm to new heights. The team at Credent gives prime importance to client data confidentiality and offers quick turnaround time with their single window services. They are enriched with a Data Bank catering to various health care projects. With a PAN India reach they are determined to serve any corner of the country with the utmost loyalty and dedication of their professionals.

