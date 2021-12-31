Cruise ACs: Bollywood’s cooling partner for over 20 years

Cruise, a company that is synonymous with high-quality air conditioning has always benchmarked its products against European quality standards for over 29 years. Air conditioning has evolved into being more than simply a fancy appliance in today's world, and it has become an essential component of every modern home. Cruise’s core belief is in designing technology products that prove to be an investment into a better life for their customers.

In 2005, they devised a practical solution, a portable AC on wheels to provide renowned Bollywood actors with the necessary cooling comfort while filming outdoors in the sweltering heat. Outdoor filming in the Indian summer is difficult, especially with all the make-up, costumes, and dance numbers. As a result, Cruise's PortaQool portable air conditioner has proven to be the most popular choice for actors in the profession, who rely on them for on-set and off-set comfort cooling solutions, thanks to its compact design, mobility, and a perfect cooling under any condition.

Right from Bollywood's Shahenshah - Amitabh Bachchan, to Bollywood’s favourite Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, and the Dancing Queen - Madhuri Dixit, Cruise has been a part of most of the Superstars life. Moreover, Yami Gautam, Elli AvrRam, Evelyn Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Shakti Arora, and Karan Tacker amongst other stars have found these smart air conditioners to be superior in terms of instant cooling. For its Portable and Tower ACs, Cruise has also worked with celebrities including Sunny Leone, Angela Krislinzki, Sonal Chouhan, and Yami Gautam.

Ms Mouni Roy, a well-known Indian actress, singer, and dancer, recently shared a photo of her new Cruise PortaQool AC. Her desire to unwind at a vacation matched her admiration for the PortaQool 3S, which features a stunning 4-in-1 smart AC with an air conditioner, fan, dehumidifier, and air purifier - all in one elegant compact design. Its built-in castor wheels and auto evaporation make it portable to use at her weekend home and work.

Apart from keeping the room cool, the new-generation air conditioners from Cruise also help maintain indoor air quality. Their new range features 7-step Air Purification Technology with an HD PM2.5 filter to reduce indoor air pollution that helps to keep your family safe at home.

Cruise's Heavy Duty ACs with Convertible Cooling for all-weather performance and Rust-O-Shield Blue Protection for the humid and corrosive environment, have made it the go-to brand for many celebrities who commit their personal and professional comfort to its line of modern technology. Cruise has a strong commitment to growing its products and services beyond traditional perceptions, in line with its aim for excellence.

