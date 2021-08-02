CryptoBiz Exchange takes huge strides with a solid technical team

The fast growth of cryptocurrency has been the rage for quite some time now, with investors wanting in on the promising profits of digital currency. However, there has been skepticism around the credibility of some crypto trading platforms, especially considering how easy some systems are to hack. Solving all your crypto related dilemmas, Cryptobiz is a safe online platform for purchasing, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency that aims to make an open financial system for the world and to be the main worldwide brand for assisting individuals with changing digital currency into and out of their local currency.

This crypto exchange mostly caters to inexperienced investors looking to trade in cryptocurrency, so this is perfect if you’re a beginner who’s looking to learn the ropes without being overwhelmed by graphs and data all over the screen. Not only this, one of the most promising and looked up to aspects that makes Cryptobiz Exchange stand apart from the crowd of crypotrading exchanges is its 'Global Bulk Trading' option which incentivises trading in huge amounts of trading in these digital assets.

Founded by Rahul Rathod, the founder began his journey as a Blockchain Consultant and moved to the cryptocurrency world as a Market Research Analyst and Investor. Rahul has ensured in his platform that the process of crypto trading is enabled keeping in mind the ease with which even a beginner trader in India can unleash the power of understanding the nuances of this highly volatile currency. With a dedicated team of in-house experts who hold in-depth knowledge of the domain, the firm has today successfully established itself as a key player in the market.

Another prominent team member who has acquired deep knowledge and is propelled towards the growth and success of the company is Rajesh GV, who is working as Chief Technical officer at Cryptobiz. Experienced in blockchain and application development, he is a perfect example of exhibiting resilience, adaptability, and an innovative mindset to steer the company in these tough times.

Hailing from Madurai, Rajesh has earlier worked with some of the leading firms that includes Solartis, and HCL as Business Operations associate and data associate. He then later entered into the world of crypto based applications and development. Since then, there has been no looking back. He has actively been leading the team with his advanced knowledge and business acumen and has successfully served more than hundreds of clients and businesses in fueling their knowledge and helping them invest wisely.

Rajesh says that other countries have a bit more clarity, but there is still misunderstanding in India when it comes to how cryptocurrencies should be reported financially, and it won’t change until there is clear categorization of cryptocurrencies. Therefore, It can be dangerous to get into a space without established regulations.

The government is also examining possible regulations of cryptocurrency exchanges with a focus on protecting investors and preventing market manipulation, as well as financial account reporting as it relates to crypto asset exchange accounts and payment service accounts that accept cryptocurrencies.

Having said that, Rajesh visualises India to be a hub for potential traders to tap the benefits of crypto trading to build a massive market. With this seamless and hassle free Exchange inspiring potential traders to try their hands on this advancing technology, Cryptobiz is taking strides to carve its name as a safe, trusted and exhilarating platform for quality players who wish to lead by example.

