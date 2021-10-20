Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitxmi soaring its wings in Indian market

As the Indian government formulates the new cryptocurrency bill amid its growing adoption, Sanjay Jain who is the CEO of leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitxmi said on Monday that proper rules and regulations must be put in place to let digital coins reach more investors in the country, especially smaller towns.

Crypto and NFTs are the most important asset class of the 21st century, more than 1.5 crore Indians are currently holding over $1.5 Billion worth crypto assets.

Bitcoin has crossed the $52,000 mark (more than ₹38 lakh for a single coin) once again. The most popular cryptocurrency has been trading in the green with a market cap of more than $80.9 Trillion.

``We welcome the government's move on the cryptocurrency bill and wish that cryptocurrencies will not only become available for mainstream investors but also to those who have an inclination to try the new asset class. We already have our own self-regulatory code of conduct and best practices in place for our users,' Jain said in an interview.

'With expanding Internet access in a mobile-first country, people can start trading at ease as no bank account would be needed. The settlement period is easier, faster and 24/7 with crypto,' he added.

According to him, smaller towns are fast picking up on crypto which is spreading deeper into the tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. 'Crypto has immense potential to remove the financial barriers for rural India, and provide cheaper access to capital, more online jobs,' Jain noted.

Crypto assets are moving towards becoming mainstream with many brands around the world accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment. To facilitate the adoption of cryptocurrencies and NFTs in India, Bitxmi crypto exchange has started its operations in full swing with several exciting offers through its token BXMI.

Bitxmi has also launched its NFT marketplace platform where anyone can sell their creatives, gold or diamond by minting NFT at absolutely 0% transaction fee.

The BitXmi exchange is designed in such a way that a non-technical trader or investor may have a pleasant experience while using it. There is no space for security lapses in fund insurance. Security precautions are on top priorities.

The exchange stated, "Our exchange incorporates numerous traditional security measures to safeguard our consumers from bad encounters. We hope to empower people with a stable, seamless and secure platform for their great experience in the crypto and NFT world."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.