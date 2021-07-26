Crystal Logic & Nikhil Jhalani are adding a novel dimension to Websites & Apps

The digital world is a constant battleground for businesses these days. And in a world full of mimic artists, only some make a difference, these are the businesses who make their way, the highway.

Many businesses today use templated themes for their most important assets i.e., the website and apps. Fortunately for you, Crystal Logic Pvt. Ltd. (D’Design Studio - A Subsidiary) team does not, making them a top web designing company in Mumbai.

About Nikhil Jhalani

A tech-savvy individual in the truest sense, Nikhil Jhalani has been consistently cracking the code for the past three decades. Furthermore, he has given his voluntary services to the Cyber Crime Cell with the aim to contribute to the safety of society.

Nikhil has had a successful reign over the past 17 years as the Director of Crystal Logic Pvt. Ltd. and the Co-founder of its subsidiary D’Design Studio.

During his time, the agency has served clients across various industries from multiple geographies, while building a reputation as one of the best web and software development companies in Mumbai.

About Crystal Logic Pvt. Ltd. (D’Design Studio - A Subsidiary)

In a web world that’s filled with templated themes, Crystal Logic designs & develops a well-mapped website and mobile application that takes the end-user on an impactful and effortless journey through your business. No matter the type of device, the journey thereof is a seamlessly unified experience.

Their team of elite developers routinely delivers captivating and fully responsive websites that help you outshine your competition. Furthermore, the majestic designers make sure that the design is visually appealing.

Crystal Logic Pvt. Ltd.: Crafting Exemplary Websites and Mobile Applications

D’Design Studio helps you outshine the competition through outstanding websites and applications. The services include Web Designing, Web Development, and creating Web-based Mobile Applications.

The Clientele

Crystal Logic Pvt. Ltd. (D’design Studio - A Subsidiary) lends its services across industries and sectors like Education, Healthcare, Real Estate, Hospitality, Banking Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), E-Commerce & logistics among others.

Their clients speak very highly of the company. Saloni Modi, Executive Director, Singapore International School, “We signed up for 2 websites and both have turned out to be phenomenal. Their ideas were fresh and were executed timely. I can only have glowing words of recommendation for Crystal Logic.”

“The Wadhwa Group believes in life long relationships and that is what we wished to communicate through our website. The delivery by Crystal Logic was beyond our expectations. It is a pleasure to partner with them and we want to build on the great relationship we enjoy with them" says Nitin Pandey, General Manager- Sales and Marketing, The Wadhwa Group.

“At TimesofMoney, traffic through search engines has been a key driver for our business but also a huge challenge considering the complexities of the platform. Having worked with Crystal Logic over the last 7 years, we can confidently say that we have seen consistent growth in our organic traffic through search engines, ensuring increased business for us”, Achal Shah, Head of Marketing at TimesofMoney Ltd., The Times Group commented on being asked about Crystal Logic.

The Company’s Futuremap

On being asked about the vision, Nikhil Jhalani, “We live at the crossroad of unique, purposeful, visually appealing, and flawlessly technical design & development. We want our partners to harness the value of digital, we do this by designing an exceptional digital journey that delivers quantifiable results.”

Nikhil further says, “My vision is to craft and code customized websites & applications that deliver an unrivalled user experience.”

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.