Cuffs ‘n’ Lashes becomes gifting partners for Mrs India One In A Million

Indian make-up and wellness brand, Cuffs ‘n’ Lashes has confederated with Mrs India One in a Million as their gifting partners for Season 2. The beauty pageant was organized by Tiska pageants founded by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Dwarka.

103 people participated in the beauty pageant. Out of these, the winners were distributed in three categories of Platinum, Gold, and Classic. A total of 24 Cuffs ‘n’ Lashes hampers were gifted during the event, among which nine were given to the winners, and other hampers were made as consolation prizes for other participants. The make-up brand also held a session focused on educating the participants in regards to effective grooming, make-up, and skincare tips. This session was conducted by the founder of the brand Nidhi Katiyar herself.

Talking about building a make-up brand from the ground, the founder Nidhi Katiyar says, “We have always put our focus on building a world where all our customers may choose from a carefully curated, and genuine selection of products that please and uplift the human spirit. When it comes to make-up or skincare, there is no doubt that preventing problems is easier than correcting them. Wearing sunscreen, cleaning your face daily, and applying a good shade of lipstick can make you day-ready in a few minutes. Making wise choices throughout your life is essential to have good skin as you age.”

She further added, “Bad make-up choices can have long-term consequences, just as doing the correct things now can help you later, and therefore, our brand is all about helping interested individuals to make the important choices.”

The beauty pageant Mrs India One In A Million was judged by the former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar, Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Payal Singh, Anjali Sahni, and Prashant Chaudhary. The event came out to be a massive success with all the participants taking something or the other as a learning experience. Cuffs ‘n’ Lashes too with a plethora of their quality products made sure that the participants had much more than just memories and an experience to take home.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.