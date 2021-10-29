CuteVamp’s Digital Footprint Guides Freelancers Towards a Futuristic Workplace

Spurt in freelance work culture is one of the outcomes of changing lifestyle due to COVID-19 pandemic and it has affected almost every industry. The change has mostly been slow and steady in case of digital freelancing, especially, owing to the lockdowns and Covid protocols, freelancers today make up the third-largest global workforce. This growth rate that has taken place in the past one year has left the experts and researchers baffled. Despite the fact that a large number of people have lost their jobs or have been downsized, one cannot ignore the fact that professionals are consciously shifting to freelancing.

Companies that are spearheading this movement of digital freelancing are building a new world for a new tomorrow. One such firm is CuteVamp, which is a web designing StartUp based in India and Atlanta in Georgia, US. Set up in 2017, the company today provides state-of-the-art web designing services to clients based across the world. Being featured twice on Fiverr and ranked No. 1 on GoDaddy Pro (India) for selling the best web design services are just some of CuteVamp’s achievements. The StartUp has catered to more than 750 satisfied customers globally.

Leading the team of experienced professionals who are making all this happen is Sumit Ojha, one of the Co-founders of CuteVamp. Sumit has 16+ years of experience of working as a Web Designer, UI/UX analyst, and Brand Identity Specialist, with platforms like Upwork.com and Fiverr.

Talking about the sustenance of this way of work, Sumit Ojha says, “Freelancing may seem insecure, not giving you the surety of projects and a fixed income, but this is a misconception. Freelancing is not only stable, but also gives you a higher income if you have the right skills and the right contacts. Digital freelancing is the future of work and the time is not far when it will be considered a full-time profession.”

It is this thought that has inspired CuteVamp’s new-age Digital Entrepreneurship Course, which seeks to make students ready for a future-proof career. The course, among other things, also trains the students on how to become a successful freelancer in the digital world.The fact that pandemic has turned our lives upside down is also manifested in the freelance work culture becoming the new normal across the world and in India as well. With this change in office culture, CuteVamp services are a professional, economical and competent way to get things done online.

In the past one year, a lot of people have found themselves shifting to the freelance domain mainly because it is flexible way of working. The shift also allows them to schedule their working day according to their personal lives, which is another advantage of digital freelancing.

Digital freelancing is the future as more and more companies discover the benefits of allowing a flexible work culture for the employees.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.