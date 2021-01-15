Cybersecurity expert Yash Gawli excels as a multifaceted entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship is an innovative process that involves multifaceted and diversified activities for providing new things to society and civilization. Yash Gawli, a professional programmer, ethical hacker and web designer who has been paving his way to success for the past couple of years with his skills as a multifaceted entrepreneur.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur from Nalkheda district, Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, is the founder of Yashtech, a cybersecurity and internet service provider. Yash has completed his education in Indore and has wide expertise in digital media. He is the son of legendary politician Munna Gawli.

Being a multifaceted businessman comes with a lot of responsibilities that not only helped Yash in trying his hands ovarious business opportunities but also pushed him to enhance his venture. In 2018, he was appointed as the IT advisor of an MNC. Recently, Yash Gawli has been appointed as the System And protocol officer by Sub Divisional Magistrate Mr. K.L Yadav And Executive Magistrate Mr. Sanjeev Ji Saxena on the recommendation of the Central Government owing to his talent.

Besides, he provides his expertise to helps the Madhya Pradesh police in investigating cybercrimes, for which he has conducted training sessions with officials. According to Yash, there has been an increase in the number of cyber-attacks and it has become a common issue amongst agencies.

Yash mainly provides vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services. He began to work on cyber-crime cases for the police. And momentarily, he was approached by the Madhya Pradesh police to conduct a training session with them on cyber-crime investigation and forensics. Since then, Gawli has been training numerous IPS officers, Crime Branch Cell officials, bank employees and CBI Officers.

Yash has currently spread his invention and business around the world. Yash also headlines his own blogger and news website, a fully immersive worldwide news blog and website experience while he toured India. While blogging he got curious about ethical hacking and cyber security. He was so enthralled in this subject that pushed him to start his own company and share his learning.

Due to some uncertainties, his first book did not see much triumph, so he started again. His second book, ‘Tech Hack the World’, was published in February 2017. It was around the same time he also decided to start his own venture TAC Security Solutions.

Today, TAC Security Solutions, protects corporations against network vulnerabilities and data theft, and cybersecurity Advising. Some of TAC’s clients include the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Teleperformance Ltd, MNCs from Dubai and UK.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.