Dance music producer REICK on his upcoming single, 'Good Love'

Indian DJ/ music producer REICK has joined forces with 2x Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Jimmy Burney for a new summer song called 'Good Love'. 'Good Love' is the second collaboration between REICK and Burney, who appeared on his chart-topping debut single, 'Slow Love'.

"I had this idea for a fun summer song a year and a half back. Internet made it possible to happen during the pandemic, I wrote the whole song in India, got the vocals done in USA, got some amazing instruments recorded from Turkey and finally mixed back in India. I wanted a vibe for a song which has Latin influences and English lyrics so that its easily acceptable around the world. Since Jimmy and I had already worked before, I trusted him to deliver the perfect voice to the song. I was almost finished with the song when Emrah Kocak (celebrity guitarist from Turkey) decided to send me an instrument piece which he wanted me to add to the song. The vibe changed post that with his flamenco style addition. I had to redo the whole song with this change while me & my family were fighting with Covid. the song was mastered by my friend Kausty." - REICK on the release of 'Good Love'.

'Good Love' releases worldwide on May 21, 2021. It showcases a unique blend of dance music and Latin pop. With those euphoric guitar melodies with brass undertones, calming voice and vibrant rhythm structure the song expresses its emotions beautifully.

About REICK

REICK made his debut with Slow Love, a 2019 Single that peaked onto #2 iTunes India Dance & #91 Top 100 Charts; he has over a million streams on his YouTube garnering him his first Gold, his songs have been aired on Vh1 & BBC Radio. Since scoring such an amazing release, he went on releasing couple of other songs. His next big single "Shawty" dropped on September 2020, it was also a major hit and is still continuing to grow.

About Jimmy Burney

Jimmy Burney (aka J. Burney) is a 2x Grammy nominated songwriter and singer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Darkchild, Babyface, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Charlie Wilson and Demi Lovato. He's been credited with Urban Music SOCAN Award, 4x Platinum & 2x Gold for his songwriting’s, #1 iTunes album and more.

Find more on REICK - www.instagram.com/reickmusic.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

