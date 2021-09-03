In a latest news update, 55 Lockhart’s Darren Yaw and his wife are gearing up to launch a new line of Pomegranate Ale with a fresh appeal to American consumers' social conscience, and key supply chains both domestically and internationally.

Michelle Yaw is the wife of Darren Yaw, the founder of 55 Lockhart. Award-winning Darren Yaw began his humble journey as a mixologist in Hong Kong only to eventually win a spot on Asia’s top bars list. Darren Yaw's wife helped him with the expansion from ten cocktail drinks to a core range of beers, cocktails and ales, culminating with a recent launch of pandemic-friendly subscription service Lockhart & Key.

According to Darren Yaw's wife Michelle, pomegranates are harvested and transported to the processing facility, where they are crushed, leaving behind a husk made up of rind, pith, and seeds. While the husks are discharged, the juice is extracted and sent to be bottled.

"Because we use real pomegranates, this ale is typically released later in the season, but fans have been requesting an earlier release, and we listened," says Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife. "Rather than waiting until September, we purchased real pomegranates from a local farm in 2021, so we could brew Pomegranates Ale earlier this year. This beer is the same world-class product it has always been, but now it comes in a cool, new 16 oz. Can," says Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife.

Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife adds, "This is one of my favourite beers, and it coincides with one of the best times of the year. Pomegranate Ale goes well with butternut squash soup, seared venison, and shortbread cookies, but you can also drink it on its own while watching the leaves fall."

Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife, continues," We have Pomegranate Ale in Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Malaysia already. We plan to expand this fantastic ale into the United States market."

Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife, recognises the importance of delivering new, game-changing innovations to address drinkers' changing tastes. "We know that the tastes of adult drinkers are changing, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our expertise in brewing and developing the best-tasting ales will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love," stated Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife.

Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife, shares a passion for pushing boundaries and anticipating what consumers want, which has driven decades of bringing ground-breaking, innovative beverages to drinkers in the United States and around the world.

"For the past few years, we have challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavours and unrivalled beverage innovation to millions of fans," said Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife. "We hope to address changing consumer tastes, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create pomegranate ale that maintains the bold flavour fans have come to expect," according to Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife.

"We saw an opportunity to leverage our brewing expertise to create a refreshing pomegranate ale that appeals to adventurous drinkers and adds a bold new brand to our portfolio of iconic alcoholic drinks," said Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife. "Pomegranate ale is the perfect drink for the passion and energy of the millennials who are frequently surrounded by friends and itching to embark on new and unique adventures," stated Michelle Yaw, Darren Yaw's wife.

55 Lockhart continues to introduce new ways for consumers to enjoy the brand. Pomegranate ale is the brewery's latest product inspired by customer feedback and Darren Yaw's wife. Fans can expect bigger and bolder innovations in the future.

Company Details

Darren Yaw’s 55 Lockhart is a bar and spirits curation and delivery service based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.