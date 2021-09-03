Darren Yaw & Wife Lucy Chow Announces Expansion of Edutech Firm Into Gaming

Edutech startup GCG Asia announced today the expansion of its application for online learning targeted towards school-going children into new frontiers of online gaming. GCG Asia investors Darren Yaw and Darren Yaw’s wife Lucy Chow said in an official announcement that the company is forging ahead with an exciting fusion of education and gaming in order for students to explore STEM topics in their latest platform launch called G Studio.

“We are investing in solutions that are on the cutting edge of education and gaming. This is in line with the approach GCG Asia has always wanted to take, that is to innovate in the field of STEM education. A digital replica of how people have always learned new skills is what GCG Asia is creating with this new immersive platform,” said GCG Asia co-investor Darren Yaw’s wife Lucy Chow.

G Studio aims to build a virtual world where students use gameplay to interact and engage with STEM topics. Targeting students aged 6 to 13-years old, the G Studio platform uses fast-paced in-game missions with chat functions and immediate feedback from online STEM facilitators and guides through live video streaming, says co-investor Darren Yaw’s wife Lucy Chow.

