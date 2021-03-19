IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Darshan D Jain believes in giving back to the society, more than making money
Darshan D Jain
Darshan D Jain
brand post

Darshan D Jain believes in giving back to the society, more than making money

  • To begin with, Darshan D Jain is a name pretty big in the dry fruits business in Mumbai. He operates in tonnes of dry fruits every week and trades in exotic dry fruits like apricots, pistachio and others from Iran and Afghan.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:02 PM IST

When a hardworking guy sees his business triumph over the limits he had dreamt of, what does he do? Does he buy a fancy car? Does he get a lavish house for his family? Does he travel the world with his loved ones?

Well, Mr Darshan D Jain has done all of that. And yet, his story has a lot more to offer. The Mumbai-based dry fruits numero uno has given a more nuanced meaning to his success. He likes to give back to society today - he likes to help the needy, especially children. The businessman has collaborated with a not-for-profit organization and has a bunch of young kids he likes to take care of.

To begin with, Darshan D Jain is a name pretty big in the dry fruits business in Mumbai. He operates in tonnes of dry fruits every week and trades in exotic dry fruits like apricots, pistachio and others from Iran and Afghan. He has been in the business for close to a decade and says that it’s only in recent years that he found his true calling. Talking about the “I wouldn’t say that I had a tough upbringing because my daddy had his business established. We had pretty much everything available at our disposal. But growing up, I always liked to care for the needy. I could feel their pain and had an urge to help them,” shares Mr Jain.

He adds that it's not his property or foreign trips that gave him satisfaction. He always felt a part of himself missing. “And that’s when I found out about an NGO called Desire Society in Vashi (Mumbai). That gave me direction and purpose. I now work harder, for those kids,” he says with moist eyes. “I feel a connection with them, you know. At times, I also feel that it gives a purpose to my life too and makes me the happiest. What’s the point of being successful, if you can’t help others?” he asks.

The Nobel NGO has close to 30 kids under them and Mr Darshan D Jain likes to occasionally surprise them with clothes, gifts, dry fruits and many other essential items. He sponsors education for some of them too; not just their school but private tuition as well. “I want to send some of them to a nice boarding school,” says the businessman who has climbed up his way after working in many markets. He has earlier tried to set up his business in the USA too. But alas, it never took off. “I don’t see it as a failure though,” he says. “Yes, I did lose some money but the learning that I brought in our home-grown market gave us the margin,” he concludes.

Now that’s indeed one hardworking man who has found his calling!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tisca Chopra at the convocation ceremony at Parul Univeristy
Tisca Chopra at the convocation ceremony at Parul Univeristy
brand post

Milind Soman & Tisca Chopra graced 4th annual convocation of Parul University

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
During the 4th Convocation, a total of 4448 graduating candidates from the disciplines of engineering and technology, applied sciences, commerce, arts, fine arts, library science, health administration, public health and many other courses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mudit Khandelwal
Mudit Khandelwal
brand post

Mudit Khandelwal, a successful entrepreneur, digital marketer & ecommerce expert

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:51 PM IST
He is a successful young web entrepreneur whose content is viewed by many viewers all around the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh
brand post

Meet Maninder Singh: A successful entrepreneur who has always dreamt big

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Maninder Singh has started his own venture called ‘Life Changers Entrepreneur’. Life Changers Entrepreneur is an organization that has worked with various global organizations and helped them extend their business all over the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By using clever strategies and effective tactics, the brand is capable of maintaining the right balance between happy members and satisfied franchisees
By using clever strategies and effective tactics, the brand is capable of maintaining the right balance between happy members and satisfied franchisees
brand post

Plus Fitness named in 10 most promising gym franchises

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The leading contender in the fitness industry, offering impeccable fitness services at the best rates!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohit Madanlal Grover
Mohit Madanlal Grover
brand post

Mohit Grover aka Mohit Madanlal Grover: Becoming a public figure

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:07 PM IST
  • During the Covid-19 situation when the whole country was under lockdown, Mohit came out on the street to help the needy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Darshan D Jain
Darshan D Jain
brand post

Darshan D Jain believes in giving back to the society, more than making money

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • To begin with, Darshan D Jain is a name pretty big in the dry fruits business in Mumbai. He operates in tonnes of dry fruits every week and trades in exotic dry fruits like apricots, pistachio and others from Iran and Afghan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A free diagnostic at Laptop Repair World with a fast turnaround time and same day repair at affordable prices is a treat when compared with the competing service providers.
A free diagnostic at Laptop Repair World with a fast turnaround time and same day repair at affordable prices is a treat when compared with the competing service providers.
brand post

‘Laptop Repair World’ typifies how low can laptop repairs go

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • Coupled with same day at-home laptop services and genuine computer parts, the premier service center is rising in popularity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Skechers x JGoldcrown shoes(Skechers)
Skechers x JGoldcrown shoes(Skechers)
brand post

Skechers x JGoldcrown collection launches in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Skechers is launching an exclusive collection from internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown. The collection brings his iconic Love Wall heart designs to the Skechers x JGoldcrown global collaboration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Sohel Ahmed
Dr Sohel Ahmed
brand post

Recastlabs.com: Your all-in-one beauty solutions consultant!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Dr Sohel Ahmed, Founder of Finn Cosmeceuticals Private Limited, in an exclusive interview will talk about Skin Problems and Solutions researched and manufactured in house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr. Sushant G Jabare, the founder and owner of Amethhyyst Lounge Bar.
Mr. Sushant G Jabare, the founder and owner of Amethhyyst Lounge Bar.
brand post

Sushant G Jabare: India's youngest entrepreneur in the hospitality industry

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:49 AM IST
At 25, Mr. Jabare is the epitome of hard work, resilience, and fearlessness who ventured out of his comfort zone to achieve the impossible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sarabjeet Singh, Co-Founder &amp; CEO of Eazr.
Sarabjeet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of Eazr.
brand post

It's time for health now, learn now & pay later: Eazr

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:37 AM IST
No line of credit for your health and education needs ? Ab Rukna Nahi!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shravan Gupta
Shravan Gupta
brand post

Shravan Gupta of MGF group leads the talk in infrastructure development

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:53 PM IST
The company offers a broad range of apartments, houses, villas, and commercial spaces with great aesthetics and luxurious living standards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After breaking through unending stereotypes, this young hustler, Eric Jason D’souza, has made his mark as one of the world’s most renowned tattoo artists!
After breaking through unending stereotypes, this young hustler, Eric Jason D’souza, has made his mark as one of the world’s most renowned tattoo artists!
brand post

Gullies to global: This tattoo artist empowers other artists

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Within just a span of 7 years, Iron Buzz came a long way from a small shop in Versova to a bespoke boutique studio in Bandra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The famous Hindi publishing house Vani Prakashan will publish this collection in two volumes titled ‘Hastakshep’ and ‘Nazariya’.
The famous Hindi publishing house Vani Prakashan will publish this collection in two volumes titled ‘Hastakshep’ and ‘Nazariya’.
brand post

Intervention with a viewpoint that illuminates minds

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Senior journalist Upendra Rai’s collection of articles to hit bookstores soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Blackeye Entertainment LLP and Chai Studio Production, they have given a big platform to new and aspiring writers for showcasing their talents.
With Blackeye Entertainment LLP and Chai Studio Production, they have given a big platform to new and aspiring writers for showcasing their talents.
brand post

Blackeye Entertainment & Chai Studio do a commendable job telling new stories

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:48 PM IST
After establishing himself as a successful actor in the industry, Raghav Diwan and his team are all set to mark a directorial debut with a short film, 'Ladies first'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP