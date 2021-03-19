Darshan D Jain believes in giving back to the society, more than making money

When a hardworking guy sees his business triumph over the limits he had dreamt of, what does he do? Does he buy a fancy car? Does he get a lavish house for his family? Does he travel the world with his loved ones?

Well, Mr Darshan D Jain has done all of that. And yet, his story has a lot more to offer. The Mumbai-based dry fruits numero uno has given a more nuanced meaning to his success. He likes to give back to society today - he likes to help the needy, especially children. The businessman has collaborated with a not-for-profit organization and has a bunch of young kids he likes to take care of.

To begin with, Darshan D Jain is a name pretty big in the dry fruits business in Mumbai. He operates in tonnes of dry fruits every week and trades in exotic dry fruits like apricots, pistachio and others from Iran and Afghan. He has been in the business for close to a decade and says that it’s only in recent years that he found his true calling. Talking about the “I wouldn’t say that I had a tough upbringing because my daddy had his business established. We had pretty much everything available at our disposal. But growing up, I always liked to care for the needy. I could feel their pain and had an urge to help them,” shares Mr Jain.

He adds that it's not his property or foreign trips that gave him satisfaction. He always felt a part of himself missing. “And that’s when I found out about an NGO called Desire Society in Vashi (Mumbai). That gave me direction and purpose. I now work harder, for those kids,” he says with moist eyes. “I feel a connection with them, you know. At times, I also feel that it gives a purpose to my life too and makes me the happiest. What’s the point of being successful, if you can’t help others?” he asks.

The Nobel NGO has close to 30 kids under them and Mr Darshan D Jain likes to occasionally surprise them with clothes, gifts, dry fruits and many other essential items. He sponsors education for some of them too; not just their school but private tuition as well. “I want to send some of them to a nice boarding school,” says the businessman who has climbed up his way after working in many markets. He has earlier tried to set up his business in the USA too. But alas, it never took off. “I don’t see it as a failure though,” he says. “Yes, I did lose some money but the learning that I brought in our home-grown market gave us the margin,” he concludes.

Now that’s indeed one hardworking man who has found his calling!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.