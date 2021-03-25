Home / Brand Post / Darshankumar Joshi, from movies to the world of digital marketing
Darshankumar Joshi, from movies to the world of digital marketing

With a lot of work labelled under this technopreneur, some of the greatest are movies such as Aquaman, The Invisible Man, The Last of Us Part 2, and Ad Astra.
Darshankumar is the Director of one of the finest digital marketing agencies, GraymatterOnline LLP.

With his expertise in art direction, he has successfully paved the way for creating a career for him in the movies along with the marketing industry. With all the knowledge from such versatile explorations, he ventured into the world of marketing. This was mostly done to make sure that a permanent dent is made in the world of entrepreneurship or rather as he would like to call it as a technopreneurship. Darshankumar brings in his vision and love for creativity to make the marketing experience for creating an altogether blissful one. While life was taking him to places as a renowned Art-Director, Darshankumar got the opportunity to work with one of the best animators and visual artists in the world of moviemaking.

Hailing from the silk city of India, Darshankumar is one of those to whom the young generation would love to look up to. Creative people would have a gala time by just having a run through about the various achievements this man has catered himself to. Childhood was mostly filled with having a flair in academics and pursuing all the visceral stimulus such as painting, music and cooking. One could easily figure out by now, that Darshankumar is not only a tech-pro, but also has a way of living with all the traditional ideation of an Indian origin. Upholding all these, he ventured out to learn more about the things he loved from one of the prestigious educational institutes in London, the University of Greenwich.

Since January 2021, Darshankumar Joshi has also been working for the tourism corporation of Gujarat for their digital and influencer marketing and have secured the contract till July. A marketing agency is supposed to bring out the best in him which he has engorged from all the past work. The entertainment industry has made his marketing ideations a conglomerate of augmented reality, virtual reality and machine learning. It won’t be wrong to say that he has a long way to go as a technopreneur, and moreover can shine brighter to influence the people around him.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

