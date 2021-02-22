Data Science is shaping the future by offering global career opportunities

Data Science is gaining demand in the market since potential job seekers have multiple opportunities. IBM has declared it as a trending job of the 21st century and predicted that the demand for Data Analyst will increase in the coming years. Data science is a multifaceted career based on structured and unstructured data. It is in demand in companies from all domains - from finance, marketing to retail and FMCG. The five biggest companies in India—Fractal Analytics, Accenture, IBM, Absolut data, and Genpact are looking for Data Scientists at a larger level.

According to a report shared by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Data Science expertise will drive a 27.9 per cent rise in employment in the field by 2026. Today, not only there is a huge demand, but there is also a noticeable shortage of qualified data scientists. Data Science is one of the most in-demand jobs in India for 2021. After the United States, India is the second-largest hub for Data Analyst.

“If you are passionate about computers and research through data analytics, then pursuing an advanced level data science program is the next step for you”, said Amit Gupta, Director, Narayana Business School. “Data Science is used by experts for collecting data via their technology and social science skills. An expert Data Scientist is who collects, stores, analyses and manages the data in a way that it helps an organization to make data-driven decisions”, he added.

“Data Scientists play an important role in the online shopping domain, wherein the system recognizes a customer's behaviour, search and purchase details and helps organizations to decide on what to showcase or pitch to a specific client. In the next 5 years, global demand for a data scientist is expected to increase by 200%. Therefore, we have developed a unique two years full-time Data Science program. The program is designed to create Techno Managers with a Data Analytics approach towards solving business problems, using data visualisation and decision-making tools”, said Narayana Business School Director Amit Gupta.

NBS (Narayana Business School) Data Science & Analytics program offers hands-on exposure to key tools and technologies including Statistics, Data interpretation, Advance excel, Machine learning, Python, Tableau, SQL Etc. It is a two years full-time program, wherein students are likely to get a job opportunity as a Risk Analyst, Data Analyst, Business Analyst or Data Scientist in banks, IT companies, Software industry and service industry.

PGDM in Data Science & Analytics program offered by NBS is an industry-focused curriculum. PGDM in Data Science is the right career choice for those candidates who wish to develop a deep understanding of managing complex data structures in a technical environment. To apply for the PGDM Data Science & Analytics program at Narayana Business School, please visit Data Science Program.

Narayana Business School is a reputed B-school of India that has acquired the role of a leader in the field of business education. NBS is known for 100% placement record bragging as the top 50 business schools in India and ranked as the 4th best MBA college in Gujarat. To learn more about NBS and their MBA/PGDM programs, visit https://www.nbs.edu.in/

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.