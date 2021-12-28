DataNote announces availability with Banking Integration Facility & POS module

DataNote, India’s leading ERP and CRM solutions company, has recently announced they are now available with the Banking Integration Facility and Point of Sale Module. The enterprise solutions firm helps businesses across the industries like engineering, food & beverages, metal processing, plastic & rubber, casting & forging, Chemical & pharma, solar & electronics, garment & textile, building material, and healthcare to implement cloud-based ERP framework. In the recent update, DataNote has launched the banking module which allows customers to make the online payment, real time reconciliation, receipt acknowledgement and many other facilities without logging into the bank portal. DataNote is now the official tear one integration partner with many major banks of India & Africa like ICICI, HDFC, Axis, mPesa etc. On the other hand, DataNote has launched a POS tool for retailers to get better control over sales, customer management, and inventory.

DataNote has an eye-catching reputation in the industry for its ERP products that offer complete data security to businesses. In the modern digital world, data theft and privacy breach are not something rare but they are still unpredictable. DataNote’s advanced ERP framework allows businesses to maintain data confidentiality as they do not need to share their valuable data with anyone, not even with the third-party implementation partner. On top of that, they do not charge any technical Annual Maintenance Cost (AMC) making them a financially viable option for small and mid-scale businesses.

With a vision for the future, DataNote has created their own copyrighted platform called OpenLogic framework allowing them to offer vertical-specific management software for the sake of increased operational efficiency and improved growth prospects. The OpenLogic ERP framework has two base components – Structure Engine and Logic Engine – which is the key to their superior data security and privacy. The IoT-enabled platform is equipped with key modules like CRM, HRMS, Assets Management, Machine Planning, DMS, and Dealer Network Management. The company encourages innovation through its R&D efforts. Their Ahmadabad-based R&D facility is dedicated to research and analysis on sophisticated technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), IoT, and other integration technologies.

Talking about their new product, founder Mr. Dipak Makwana says, “Business organizations of all sizes and scales are attracted to our ERP solutions as we offer highly secured centralization of data using a centralized database. Our latest POS module is a perfect solution for simplified sales management. The fully customizable module empowers organizations with ease of retail operations. On the other hand, we are now available with banking integration facilities for better integration of all banking procedures, improved data security, and transparency in communication.”

Unlike traditional ERP modules, DataNote’s OpenLogic framework delivers on-premise, cloud, and SaaS model-based solutions that work for businesses across all scales and industries. All of their development and service units are ISO / IEC 27001:2013 certified, testifying to their authenticity and reliability. The company is striving for the kind of ERP excellence which will write the future of the industry.

