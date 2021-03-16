Debarpan Mukherjee: A tech-savvy engineer turned full-time blogger & SEO expert
- Amongst many things, he is a digital marketer, web developer, an SEO expert, and entrepreneur.
“I have always kept that entrepreneur sparkle within me.” shares Debarpan. He first launched his own blog on Blogspot back in 2010. In 2013 he made one his most successful website ‘TechTrickHome’ which makes its profits from Google Adsense and Other Online Earning platforms.
“Don’t get distracted. Never tell yourself that you need to be the biggest brand in the whole world. Start by working on what you need at the present moment and then what you need to do tomorrow. So, set yourself manageable targets,” said Jas Bagniewski, Co-Founder of Eve Sleep. Debarpan Mukherjee kept these words in mind and decided to start somewhere in order to walk on the path of entrepreneurship.
It is all about taking that first step, making that first sale, having that first client and witnessing your first big turnover. But to enjoy these firsts, a person has to work hard behind the scenes. Debarpan knew that if he has to build something of his own, he can’t be dependent on anyone.
Debarpan one of the most famous tech blogs in India. He has applauded by various other top bloggers throughout India and made appearances in some other famous blogs along with Neil Patel.
He worked till he had the financial freedom to become his own boss. What makes him unique is his genuine curiosity for acquiring new knowledge. It all started out of his dream to help people with his skills in SEO, WordPress design and successful online marketing. “Now I have the confidence and inner satisfaction that respectively my clients are able to fulfill their own dreams as I help them on their journey of developing and maintaining websites.” he adds on what drives him everyday.
Debarpan Mukherjee always wanred to be his own boss. He wanted to enjoy his success by himself without relying on any external help or financial support. He wanted to learn, use his professional experience and improve every day so that he can make a strong company stand on its feet some day. Well, his Hardwork paid off when he got to know about website flippa.
With Flippa, Debarpan Mukherjee helps his clients to flip their websites. As he as a great knowledge about Digital Marketing, Mukherjee also helps his client in SEO queries, client servicing, earning through Google Adsense, Branding and online advertising.
Debarpan Mukherjee has faced many challenges to achieve this success. He faced personal loss, was jobless and also slipped into depression at one point. However, he decided to never give up on his dream. The Entrepreneur knew that only he can save himself and build an empire which he always wanted to since childhood.
Now, he runs a Digital Marketing Agency from his living room and helps clients from several countries to improve the online presence of their business grow using SEO and SMO.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
