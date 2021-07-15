Decoding Dynamics extends their hands to be your Go-To Political Strategist

The 2014 general elections not only changed the narrative of post-liberalization India, but also the nature of election campaigns. Political Consultancies emerged as powerful forces and became almost household names. It was then that Decoding Dynamics began to grasp the growing role of the 'political consultancy.’ The 2021 Assam Election and the BJP's confident victory deserve a special mention about political consultancies like Decoding Dynamics. Although it isn’t as large as the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), yet they have worked for individual candidates and exercised influence far beyond what was visible to the public. Their Assam election campaign revolved around:

O Mur Aapunar Dekh #Xokolure Logot Xokolure Bissakhere Xokolure Bikax – Oh my beloved Assam, lets resonate with Modi’s call for “Sabka saath sabka biswas.” The party aimed to work for the country and its development and from state-level – state development – #Double engine government – BJP at the centre and the state.

#HunarHaat -- #DakhyaAxom - #Hunar Haat – Exhibition at Delhi INA Market for different state-level handicrafts – for promotion and marketing – likewise #Dakhya Axon – Skilled Assam Fair on the same line to promote and market handicrafts of various communities in the state.

Every political consultancy has a different approach to election campaigns. In an individual client-based case, a team of two to three consultants works with every assembly candidate. A political public relations officer (PRO) helps in organizing meetings with different communities, caste leaders, or dissatisfied people. This PRO acts as a mediator between the candidate and the voter.

A media PRO briefs the daily constituency news to the clients. They also handle the client's official social media accounts and village-wise WhatsApp groups. The PROs also write media briefs on the candidate's daily activities, which are then circulated to the news media. If the consultancy gets the contract for an entire party, then this strategy is implemented for the chief ministerial candidature, just like the way Decoding Dynamics did with the BJP's Sonowal. With a team of content writers, designers, researchers, data analysts, and social media handlers from reputed B-schools and top universities such as IIT, IIM, TISS, a PR solution, and strategy is planned out.

Any mainstream party, regional or national, has structures from the village to the state level, including booth committees, youth wings, and wings for particular communities. Positions within these structures are assigned to karyakartas (cadre), empowering them to work harder for the party. However, to streamline it better, parties outsource the work to private consultancies.

The immediate problem is dismantling the authority of the local cadre leaders. They often resent the political consultancy, which has to take over monitoring, training, and commanding the local cadre and structure. Consultants prepare regular progress reports on these structures; at the party level, they even report on the MLA and MP candidates, based on which the party high-command announces the final candidate lists.

Political consultancies like Decoding Dynamics may help you win elections. Decoding Dynamics profile villages, label homes. and voters according to caste. The team collects the details of politically active residents and influential persons such as retired teachers, government employees, and village heads. They also carry out regular surveys on voter mood. The sample size may vary from 2% to 20% of a constituency.

The profiling happens at multiple levels. Firstly, party supporters, non-supporters, and neutral voters are identified. Next, beneficiaries of various schemes are listed. Finally, a list of who is voting for the party and who is not will be prepared, as neutral votes by then would have been consolidated. Thus, in the end, they will have the castes, income sources, and socio-economic conditions of all these people. Armed with this data, an action plan is prepared and door-to-door campaigns are designed.

After beating anti-incumbency and registering a historic win in Assam, Decoding Dynamics is there to stay for long.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.