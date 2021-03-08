IND USA
AA Living has been one of Mumbai’s favorite elite lifestyle stores, completing 23 years in home textiles this year.(AA Living)
AA Living has been one of Mumbai's favorite elite lifestyle stores, completing 23 years in home textiles this year.(AA Living)
brand post

Decor trends for 2021

Décor trends in 2021 are allowing us to continue the homebody momentum – with a huge focus on cosiness and layering.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:28 PM IST

The 2020 pandemic created one of the most unsettling years in most of our lives. But if one good thing came out of it, we all relearned the simple joys of being home. From spending quality time with our loved ones, to finally getting around to DIY projects and decor upgrades, we learned how to slow down and enjoy the little things. Décor trends in 2021 are allowing us to continue the homebody momentum – with a huge focus on cosiness and layering.

Décor Trend 1

We love the Scandinavian Boho design that continues to dominate in 2021. With importance given to textures and textiles – layering bedsheets with bedspreads, throws and accent cushions is still the route to take.

AA Living’s iconic bedspreads have been a bestseller for over 20 years! Known for their superior quality, ultra-softness and easy-care, these bedspreads don’t compromise in the area of design or modern richness. The special Matelassé weave brings forward the magnificence of its self-quilting while being 100% machine washable. An inspiration from hand-stitched quilts made popular in France during the 17th century. Uniting design and modern day practicality with mercerized organic cotton giving it a beautiful lustre, yet retaining the easy care aspect.

With importance given to textures and textiles – layering bedsheets with bedspreads, throws and accent cushions is still the route to take.(AA Living)
With importance given to textures and textiles – layering bedsheets with bedspreads, throws and accent cushions is still the route to take.(AA Living)

Décor Trend 2

The use of neutral colours in a space will never go out of style. It provides timelessness to any room and is especially beneficial to make your room look bigger. Using neutrals are the ideal colours to use when decorating your home to create a more intimate and welcoming environment that’s easy to upgrade and redecorate every few months when you want to adapt to a new trend.

Using neutrals are the ideal colours to use when decorating your home to create a more intimate and welcoming environment that’s easy to upgrade.(AA Living)
Using neutrals are the ideal colours to use when decorating your home to create a more intimate and welcoming environment that's easy to upgrade.(AA Living)

Décor Trend 3

Switch to cotton instead of synthetic blends. Everyone is slowly moving towards organic cotton, supima cotton or even flax and hemp as they are sustainable options. If one must opt for synthetics, there should be a conscious effort towards choosing recycled fabrics.

High-quality cotton night linen like the AA Living 1000 thread count range is an indulgence everyone must try once. Once you sleep on these, there will be no going back to the low count bedding. They can last for decades and you will feel like you have a new set of sheets every time you wash them! Because of the high thread count, they will continually retain their softness and durability. The night duvet cover, pillowcases and sheets go up to a super indulgent 1000 count - making them one of the only stores in India to retail such a high thread count.

Other classic cotton favourites - include the AA Living Supima cotton towels, and coordinated bath mats; plush, 100% pure cotton, softness teamed with a super absorbent weave. Available in 25 different vibrant shades with embroidered monograms being a popular choice with their clientele.

High-quality cotton night linen like the AA Living 1000 thread count range is an indulgence everyone must try once.(AA Living)
High-quality cotton night linen like the AA Living 1000 thread count range is an indulgence everyone must try once.(AA Living)

Décor Trend 4

Inspired By Travels - With international travel still very unpredictable for most of us, we are waiting patiently until next year to consider any form of traveling. But that doesn’t mean you can’t bring your favourite international style into your homes. For 2021, AA Living has brought in Turkish Kilms and evil eye into our cushions and we think it looks fabulous!

For 2021, AA Living has brought in Turkish Kilms and evil eye into our cushions and we think it looks fabulous!(AA Living )
For 2021, AA Living has brought in Turkish Kilms and evil eye into our cushions and we think it looks fabulous!(AA Living )

About us

AA Living has been one of Mumbai’s favorite elite lifestyle stores, completing 23 years in home textiles this year. As you enter their Nepean Sea Road store, you are surrounded by a private garden and gurgling fountains before stepping foot into their multi-story wood and stone enclosed structure – complete with a gorgeous sky roof. The brand has an uncompromising passion for quality, brilliant design, immaculate craftsmanship and lasting value - all evident from the moment you step in. Reputed craftsmanship on bedding, bath textiles, rugs, accessories and even a children’s line – all beautifully merchandised in their 3,000 sq ft space.

Their CEO Rohina Anand Khira took over the reigns of the brand in 2009, injecting into it young blood but yet keeping alive the classic design, a hallmark of the brand. “In everything we do, our philosophy is simple: We want to surround ourselves with products we love," she said.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

