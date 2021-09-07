Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Deepa Sree is the Beauty & Fashion Model of Hyderabad

PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Deepa Sree

Who is Deepa Sree? An Instagram influencer, Deepa Sree, is a popular name among young women looking for guidance and inspiration for fashion and beauty tips. Deepa Sree, born in Hyderabad, uses social media to talk about fashion, makeup, beauty tips, and many more.

Deepa Sree is an Indian Fashion and Beauty Influencer known for her Indo-Western Fashion and Beauty related videos on social media platforms. She is also a fashion designer and stylist by profession. Due to her affordable beauty tips, she has gained a considerable fan base and worked with more than 100+ beauty and fashion brands like Nyka, Clovia, CashKaro, Kama Ayurveda, Voylla, etc.

On November 4th, 1990, Deepa Sree was born in Hyderabad to JS Murthy, a famous Astrologer, and SundariJonnalgadda, a professional psychologist. She speaks Telugu, Hindi, Marathi and English fluently.

Deepa Sree also has hands-on Astrology and Tarot Card Reading, which she learned from her father at 14. She pursued Btech in Computer Science and received a Gold Medal for outstanding performance in studies and later pursued Accessory Designing & a Diploma in Fashion Design from Hamstech.

She started taking an interest in fashion, vlogging on Instagram and other social media channels and gained an enormous following. She has achieved a mark of 64000 followers on Instagram in a short period. Deepa Sree is a beauty and fashion guru and influencer who launched her makeup brand "Dee Beauty" in 2022.

Deepa Sree extracts her energy and passion from networking and bonding with her fan base, whether through creating engaging content on her various social media platforms with multiple types of content such as Product Reviews, Product Recommendations, Product Promotions, and Product Advertising.

Deepa Sree has bought her arenas of passion together and serves as a beauty and fashion expert. She has decided to raise and nourish Deepa Sree as a Fashion Influencer who blends her experience as a stylist and fashion expert to reach out and inform fellow women of similar mindsets on how to balance.

Quotes from Deepa Sree

- I always feel the need for more South Indian representation in the media world.

- I get my energy and passion from connecting more people and engaging

- I create content regularly and create more value for my followers.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

