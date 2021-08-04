Deepak S Chhabra shares his insights in reining the groomswear industry

The luxury grooms wear designer, Deepak S Chhabra has cemented himself as a proprietor of taste within the fashion industry. Known for his meticulously designed wedding ensembles, Deepak customizes the whole experience of selecting the perfect outfit matching all the requirements for the new-age groom. Considering each of his collections to be his ikigai, his ensembles redefine luxury with a personal touch. Tabeer, Jodhana, Aagaaz, Kirdaar, Aks, Subah, Noor, and Qareeb are all his prized endeavors, each of which depicts a part of his heart showcasing exemplary design elements.

While a plethora of questions float the groomswear industry, Deepak decided to take the torch and answer a few of the queries that the designers and even grooms faced before making their choices suiting the D-day. As, at the end of the day, it is an informed customer who knows how to get the best out of all their requirements with their designer, especially when it comes to something as important as your attire on the day you tie the knot with the girl of your dreams.

1.What according to you is the anatomy of a Great Fashion Designer?

Breaking fashion down into atoms and detailing how a beautiful molecule is created with the bond of two or more atoms, is the anatomy of a fine fashion designer. The atoms in my niche include color, fabric, customization, embroidery, detailing, placement, drapes, cut, and style.

The Anatomy of Fashion goes beyond the what, when, and who of fashion to address a much critical and interesting question: Why? Why do we dress as we do and why has fashion changed and evolved over the centuries? And the answer to this resides in historical, geographical, and cultural observations that will make you think again about why we dress as we do. It gives me happiness in defining why we dress as we do as it on a deeper level emphasizes how we think that the industry should run.

2.What keeps driving the Groomswear industry?

The fashion trends for groom-wear kept evolving as different dynasties kept ruling the country. One could never leave behind the love for the authentic and grand cream-colored Sherwani, but it also cannot be ignored that the new trends and concepts filled the gaps of ideation in groomswear keeping things interesting in the domain. Consistency and clarity of thought have been the key driver of every designer. Be it inspired from Bollywood or the age-old Mughal dynasties, men too have now started to take notice of the particular detailing in their ensembles, somewhere ensuring that the designs they wear are riveting enough to keep eyes on them, as obviously, why should brides get all the attention!

3.What are the hurdles you faced while dressing specific clients or curating a certain style?

The biggest hurdle I have personally faced is the fact that many grooms do not know what their requirements are and hence it gets very difficult to create their ideal ensemble. It needs a lot of research and brainstorming with the groom to finalize how they want their final outfit to be. Post-Covid, we have worked largely on an appointment basis. Meeting them face-to-face is super important to gauge their character and start to build a relationship. Following which, I explain our aesthetic to them and unveil our collection across various verticals. It gives the grooms a better understanding of how outfits can be created by mixing various styles and patterns and that is how at the end of the day we have a happy groom.

4.How will you explain the evolution of Groomswear from Sherwanis to Tuxedos?

The groomswear fashion grew leaps and bounds, with rising western influence and changing tastes and preferences of grooms. Bollywood also played a crucial role in transforming the way an Indian groom dresses. No matter whether you plan on channeling your inner maharaja in a Bandhgala or professing love for color in an indo-western kurta, every other thing affects the aspirations of the modern groom. Though this profound concept of modernity has been welcomed with open arms, and people have been loving the way tuxedos come out on the D-day, there is a large segment that still likes to dwell in the pastel shades of a traditional Sherwani.

5.With this recent boom in the luxury grooms wear section, where do you see Deepak S Chabbra in the coming years?

I am forever grateful to all the grooms who have put their immense trust in me in dressing them for their most special day. Adding on to that trust and continuing to bring something new to the table, we are now launching a complete floor dedicated to the “Haute Couture” collection. It features a premium collection for elite grooms who like to keep up with the trend and spend their days in style. The ensembles here embody the groom’s character. They are handmade and are designed to create a legacy for our new-age grooms. I have my thumbprint as our logo for the collection that adds a personalized touch ensuring that we put in all our efforts so that you shine in the spotlight and all eyes, especially your brides’ are on you.

Groomswear was often put on the back burner while the bride grabbed full focus. But nowadays, there is equal attention given to the details of the groom’s ensemble for the big day too! Crediting designers like Deepak S Chhabra, groomswear has been touching horizons in a way that it has never done before. If you are a groom looking for your perfect ensemble, you now know where to stick your gaze at!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.