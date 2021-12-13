Delhi Institute of Digital Marketing launches Masters in Digital Marketing

Delhi Institute of Digital Marketing is one of the leading brands in Digital Marketing training domain and DIDM is continuously working towards remaining on the top position form the last six years in India. DIDM parent company is Dayitwa Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. (DCS Pvt. Ltd) has three different types of venture:Education, Training and Service Domain.

Delhi Institute of Digital Marketing - DIDM ( didm.in ) - Covers exclusive digital marketing training in both online and offline mode.





Skill Shiksha (skillshiksha.com) – Covers training in multiple domain like Data Science, Graphic Designing, Content Creative and Digital Marketing Course through Online learning platform. Skill Shiksha has now been acquired by Dayitwa Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd.





Online Strikers (onlinestrikers.com) – Provides Digital Marketing Services.

Delhi Institute of Digital Marketing, the pioneer brand who successfully launched and became the first to introduce Masters in Digital Marketing Training Program in digital marketing training segment to cover the loop hole in digital marketing training delivery.

Delhi Institute of Digital Marketing is the first to introduce Masters In Digital Marketing Course with Onboard Training concept under dedicated mentorship. The duration of this program is 500hrs in two segment of training in one program.

Master in Digital Marketing Program is further divided into two segments of training:

— In-class training both Offline& Online Mode

— Onboard Training Under Mentorship Concepts

In-class training:Trainees get opportunities to work on live projects, learn case studies, assignments for skill enhancement and 90% practical approach training.In this program you can take both In-Class training with Onboard training. During In-class training it covers 50+ Modules in Advanced level of digital marketing concepts with tools based studies along with Assignment, E-notes, Live projects and in depth knowledge about digital marketing.

In Onboard training - you will get the live project experience in the real world and get exposure to work on real time data. You will get exposure to work like an employee of the company on projects assigned under dedicated mentor, who will assist and guide you through every aspects and challenges in the real time frame during projects execution. Projects are majorly from Real Estates, News Channels, Education Sectors, Bloggers website, You tubers and Others promotional websites.





The other main Courses provided by DIDM are:

Advance Course in Digital Marketing

Customised Course in Digital Marketing

The Course fee starts from 18k to 57k as per the course opted at the time of admission. There are many other benefits of this training program as well.

DIDM always believe in transparency and has been one of the premium knowledge and service providers. They are in education training segment under skill set program. The main mission is to provide new skillset to the people of India, Here they confidently display all the information in their website openly so that everyone can easily identify the differences between the other services providers.

DIDM confidently says that there are more then 100+ reasons to join our Master in Digital Marketing training program and you can also check the reasons why DIDM is best in digital marketing course segment by just going to their website - didm.in

So don’t waste your time by just thinking about it. Begin your journey today with the best digital marketing training company in India. If you have any queries related to training program please feel free to call us at 8800515050 or visit to our website: didm.in .

Go Digital | Go Global

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Journalist is involved in creation of this content.