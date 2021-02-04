IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Delhi-based Cancer Healer Center celebrates ‘World Cancer Day’
Delhi-based Cancer Healer Center celebrates ‘World Cancer Day’
Delhi-based Cancer Healer Center celebrates ‘World Cancer Day’
brand post

Delhi-based Cancer Healer Center celebrates ‘World Cancer Day’

  • Cancer Healer Center is encouraging each individual to enact and inspire change in creating a cancer-free world
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:52 PM IST

February 4th, 2021 marks World Cancer Day, a global initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) for raising worldwide awareness, improving education, and stimulate personal, collective, and government action, to create a cancer-free world, reduce deaths and improve quality of life for those affected by a cancer diagnosis. The ultimate year of the three- year-call-to-action campaign themed ‘I am and I will’ emphasises on how our actions have an impact on everyone around us, within our neighbourhoods, communities, cities, across borders, and oceans. When we choose to come together, we can achieve what we all wish for a healthier, brighter world without cancer.

Cancer Healer Center supports the global “I am and I will” Cancer awareness campaign

Cancer is a global challenge and knows no borders. Cancer Healer Center, one of the leading cancer treatment hospitals in India is committed to providing the best care to its patients in their fight against cancer. It functions under the able guidance of Dr. Tarang Krishna, a distinguished and acclaimed Physician who has made immense contribution in the field of cancer treatment.

“For me, as a practicing oncologist and researcher for over 18 years, science and innovation to support progress in cancer control is close to my heart and will form an important part of my presidency. We treat cancer primarily with Immunotherapy and other innovative targeted therapies that hold great promises to diagnose cancer at an earlier stage and expanding treatment possibilities for patients “says Dr. Tarang.


Headquartered in New Delhi’s New Friends Colony, the Center has opened up many branches PAN India enabling easy access and commutation for people in every corner of the country. The Center provides a high-quality holistic treatment that takes care of the overall well-being of patients. It helps them develop a positive attitude towards life while on their journey to fight cancer through the revolutionary Cancer Healer medicine based on Immunotherapy. The goal of immunotherapy is to control the growth and spread of cancer and help the immune system work better to destroy cancer cells. A strong believer in this type of cancer treatment, Dr. Krishna is an embodiment of adopting healing methods through CAM (Complementary and Alternative Medicine) and has contributed significantly towards its R&D which has garnered him many national and international accolades.

His wife Dr. Deepica Krishna is also making relentless efforts to boost the morale of cancer patients and survivors. ‘Celebrate Life ’a wing she started at her husband’s clinic works to spread awareness about cancer disease through motivational talks and workshops, help people recognise early signs and symptoms so they can seek medical intervention at an early stage, and educate people about avoiding risk factors since prevention is better than cure.

She has recently launched her new venture ‘Immunosciences’ based on the mantra- make your health a priority so that no life-threatening disease controls you. Immunosciences deals mainly with nutraceuticals sciences (premium high-quality nature-based food supplements) and aims at elevating the health status of the society as a whole with the help of a team of nutritionists and their health care products and supplements. At Immunosciences, they perform cancer screening and right nutrition analysis via genomic testing that helps in detecting any kind of lifestyle disease, autoimmune disease, and cancerous growth way in advance. Their doctors and nutritionist then make customised lifestyle plans, focus on catering to all your nutritional needs aided with premium quality supplements that’ll boost your health and rejuvenate your system.

“World Cancer Day 2021 campaign theme ‘I am and I will’ resonates with what we believe at ‘Cancer Healer Center’ and our new baby ‘Immunosciences’ – to encourage individual action against cancer. Through education, individuals are empowered to take personal responsibility and increase the adoption of prevention behaviors and the use of early detection services “says Dr. Deepica “Being a health and fitness enthusiast, I believe in maintaining the right weight, making healthier lifestyle choices and dietary supplements are key to fighting any disease. Even chronic diseases like cancer can be cured by following a balanced diet, boosting your immunity levels, and being physically active. Now the onus lies on each one of us, “What can and will you do to reduce the impact of cancer?” she signs off.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
brand post

Delhi-based Cancer Healer Center celebrates ‘World Cancer Day’

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:50 PM IST
  • Cancer Healer Center is encouraging each individual to enact and inspire change in creating a cancer-free world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roshni Kapoor bags the title of Top Brand Endorser 2021 at Panache Image Awards
Roshni Kapoor bags the title of Top Brand Endorser 2021 at Panache Image Awards
brand post

Roshni Kapoor bags the title of Top Brand Endorser 2021 at Panache Image Awards

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Roshni is a fashionista and keeps her style game strong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
They have built a big online community named Milliondots Saphire community that consists of a pool of expert traders, like-minded traders, etc. where students can make the whole process of trading, fun and extremely efficient through sharing of information and experiences.
They have built a big online community named Milliondots Saphire community that consists of a pool of expert traders, like-minded traders, etc. where students can make the whole process of trading, fun and extremely efficient through sharing of information and experiences.
brand post

Creating a virtual ecosystem for stock traders

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • Saphire program from Milliondots updates itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
upGrad is India’s largest higher edtech company. (upGrad)
upGrad is India’s largest higher edtech company. (upGrad)
brand post

upGrad creates UK board with four prominent figures in global education

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Cairneagles partner, Advisor at Wells Advisory, Reader at Judge Business School, LEK partner among upGrad-UK’s independent Board members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Singh
Priyanka Singh
brand post

Actress Priyanka Singh returns to films with a suspense thriller

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Priyanka is all set for her upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushamadeed. The film also features Pulkit Samrat and Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle Kaif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youmna Khoury
Youmna Khoury
brand post

Youmna Khoury gets candid about her achievements

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:20 PM IST
She is one of the youngest self made businesswomen in the Middle East.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Deepu Sebin
Dr. Deepu Sebin
brand post

Deepu Sebin awarded 'Emerging CEO of the Year by Entrepreneur India'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Entrepreneur India honoured Dr. Deepu for his contributions to the Indian health care system and doctor community made through DailyRounds and Marrow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R) CA Rashi Bajpai, newly appointed COO of JJ Tax, Mentor J Jambukeswaran, and Bhavya Mittal, newly appointed COO of JoJo EdTech. (JJ Tax App)
(L-R) CA Rashi Bajpai, newly appointed COO of JJ Tax, Mentor J Jambukeswaran, and Bhavya Mittal, newly appointed COO of JoJo EdTech. (JJ Tax App)
brand post

9 months post launch, JJ Tax App gets PE funds of 1000 million

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:45 PM IST
In less than 4 months of launch, the App was conferred with an award for ‘Best Fintech Solutions of the year’ by ‘Time2Leap’ Awards,
READ FULL STORY
Close
J M Bilal
J M Bilal
brand post

Young entrepreneur and stock Market trader J.M Bilal reveals his success mantra

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:57 PM IST
  • Just at the age of 22, J.M Bilal becomes a self-made entrepreneur and stock market trader who is successful in day trading and investing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pharma Synth honoured more than 6,000 doctors on this Republic Day.(Pharma Synth)
Pharma Synth honoured more than 6,000 doctors on this Republic Day.(Pharma Synth)
brand post

Pharma Synth honours doctors for their service to the nation

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Pharma Synth Formulations Limited also aided thousands through their awareness campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamta Dagar
Mamta Dagar
brand post

Mamta Dagar's journey from a 9-5 career woman to a fitness Instagrammer

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Mamta Dagar decided to make social media her work sphere where she kicked out the 9-to-5 schedule and chose to work in a unique manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marie Claire Paris launches its fifth salon and wellness in Bengaluru
Marie Claire Paris launches its fifth salon and wellness in Bengaluru
brand post

Marie Claire Paris launches its fifth salon and wellness in Bengaluru

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • The Salon & Wellness, which is Marie Claire Paris’ fifth outlet in Bengaluru, is brought to the country by B2C Network LLP – the exclusive Licensee for Marie Claire Paris Salon, Salon & Wellness, Just Nails and IIWA (Beauty Academy)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Guest Suniel Shetty presenting the award
Chief Guest Suniel Shetty presenting the award
brand post

SEO Tech Experts awarded with the title 'Best Digital Marketing Agency in India'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:25 PM IST
SEO Tech Experts, the leading marketing agency in Gurgaon, once again got the title of 'Best Digital Marketing Agency in India' at the Pride of Bhaarat 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elie Saba, who has pushed the brands name to dizzying heights with his innovative marketing and customer friendly initiatives.(Elie Saba)
Elie Saba, who has pushed the brands name to dizzying heights with his innovative marketing and customer friendly initiatives.(Elie Saba)
brand post

Elie Saba set to revolutionize the F&B industry in the UAE

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:19 PM IST
The man behind the raging success of Dubai's favourite night spot is none other than Elie Saba
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since its inception in 2015, Olele® has been offering timeless kidswear collection for style conscious 2 to 12 years boys and girls.
Since its inception in 2015, Olele® has been offering timeless kidswear collection for style conscious 2 to 12 years boys and girls.
brand post

God makes them (kids) cute and Olele® grows them in style!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Over the years, Olele® has set many trends with a unique blend of natural Indian fabric incorporating soothing colour, prints and craftsmanship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP