Delhi's best Fashion Luxury Exhibition- JASHN is back after success of Season 1

Since the country is currently in a better state as the COVID cases are low Jashn is coming up with a new and fresh exhibition in collaboration with India Luxury Foundation.

The show will witness some amazing FDCI designers like Rina Dhaka, Charu Parashar, Pallavi Singh, Samant Chauhan, Leena Singh and many more displaying their latest collection. Other designers who will be attending the show are Labelkaaj, Posh n Polished, Luckhnovi Kurtis, ru- couture, Riwayatein by Talat, House of Decor, Begums by Rashmi, Piroke, The Hairstory, House of Avi, Glitter by Shiwani, Artociti, Ruakh ,Riwaaz and Jugni & Co. , label muslin, bhavika Couture, and much more..Amashaa Masala and Bhavika Couture will be the gifting partner for the event managed by TEP. Decor will be handled by Craft o linee meanwhile Archit Arora Maahir Ahuja and Rajat popli will be behind the camera.

Manisha Gandhi and Shikha makeover will be the make-up artist of the event and will work towards beautifying the models who will walk the ramp.Ritika Kashyap and Aditi Gupta are the talented masters of ceremony. The entire show will be choreographed by Jagnoor Aneja.

PKG lifestyle news, Delhi now Magazine and Unzoned magazine will be the media partners of the show.Aditya Aggarwal, founder of PKG Lifestyle as well as Shipra Aggarwal, director of PKG Lifestyle will be also present at the show.

DM "Jashn" for further details and book your space now!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.