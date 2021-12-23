Deloitte hires Business Analytics MBAs from Universal Business School, Mumbai

Future thinking is taught in MBA schools. However, it is not often practiced. Universal Business School, Mumbai is a notable exception. The college was among the first to introduce courses like artificial intelligence (AI) for business, introduction to applied analytics, data visualization in 2019 for its PGDM students. In 2020, the college introduced courses like data management and integration, machine learning, business process innovation, UX/UI centered product design, digital transformation and a Business Analytics certification by KPMG in 2020. Ten of these students got picked up by Deloitte.

Kriti Palod, one of the students picked up by Deloitte says, " My parents sent me to Universal Business School because the college has a very reasonable fee structure of around 8 lacs. They offer a 100% ROI on their two year PGDM program. We recover the fee in the first year of working itself. This is one of the highest ROIs in the industry for a 2 year PGDM program.”

Gone are the times when parents and students used to calculate a 10 year or 5 year ROI. Traditionally, Indian parents have put in their hard earned savings into an MBA program, betting on good starting salaries post MBA. And the return is now calculated over a 3 year period.

Tarun Anand explains, “ The placement value of the job must cover the cost of the MBA program. Our highest ROI course is the 1 year Global MBA program by Cardiff Met. University, UK which won the British University of the Year Award 2021 at the Times Higher Education Awards 2021- the most prestigious British Awards. In this course, over a 3 year window, the ROI is 242% at an average salary of INR 12.08 lacs per annum.”

Durlabh De, another student who got placed at Deloitte says, “ an infusion of STEM into MBA has become critical. Jobs today mandate that people either know how to use technology or how to build it.”

Taking its commitment to STEM further, Universal Business School also collaborated with the University of Dallas, USA, to offer its students a first of its kind AACSB Accredited Master’s degree in Business Analytics (STEM Degree) recognised in both India and USA.The program gives students an opportunity to master business analytics skills and gain hands-on exposure to a wide range of tech, tools, and software such as Tableau, Jupyter, Python, Advance Business Analytics, SQL, Database, Big Data, and the business acumen to communicate results to key shareholders through visual analytics.

Chandsi Sharma (batch of 2022) also got placed in Deloitte. She says, " We had top recruiters on campus despite COVID, such as Dr. Reddy’s Foundation, UpGrad, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, American Express, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Morningstar, Motilal Oswal, S&P Global, Yes Bank, Nomura, Darashaw Securities, Barclays Bank, South Indian Bank, Institutional Shareholding Services,Asian Paints, Adobe, IBM, Berger Paints, Quality Kiosk, Blue Dart, Phone Pe, Godrej Housing, Godrej & Boyce, Adani Group, Netcore, Byju’s, Zomato, Pin Click, Blue Dart, White Hat Jr.,Repos Energy, DHL, Tata Construction, Reliance Industries, Kuehne + Nagel, Tech Mahindra, Everise Shipping, Galaxy Surfactants etc."

In terms of specializations, Marketing (44%) had the maximum share in the recruitment pie, followed by Finance (25%), Operations (14%), General Management and HR (7%) and Business Analytics (10%).

"The future is here," sums up Tarun Anand.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.