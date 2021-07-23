Dental Implant Cost in Mumbai & Teeth Replacement Cost in India: HaiDent

Most asked questions by implant patients to their dental surgeons: Nowadays, what is Dental Implant Cost in Mumbai, India? or what is full mouth Teeth Replacement Cost in India?

You Might be wishing to get fixed permanent teeth and hence looking for dental implants but you are confused:

You might be concerned about the cost of dental implants.

You might be having an Extreme Bone loss condition or No Bone Left for implantation.

You might have been told by your doctor that you need Bone Grafting (Artificial Bone) that could create a big hole in your pocket

You found out that you will have your Normal Routine Food only after 3-4 months of implantation which is annoying.

You found out that if you are diabetic or a chain smoker, your chances of dental implant failure is high in regular dental implant procedures.

Dr. Rohit Yadav, one of the most famous, highly skilled and Chief Dental surgeons of Hai Dent India, has successfully done thousands of dental implant procedures, including many difficult cases which had been refused by other dental clinics. Here he shares his profound knowledge and skill about the latest advanced Dental implantology. He also explains in detail the CORTICO-BASAL Dental IMPLANTOLOGY. We have requested him to respond to all the above queries.

HOW DOES IMMEDIATE LOADING DENTAL IMPLANTATION WORK?

Dental implants in India or immediate loading implants are non-natural roots used for teeth. Imagine it as a screw that is implanted into the jawbone. The conventional 2 phase dental implantation procedure uses cancellous bones to fixate the implants. Often this bone degrades or resorbs with age or due to illnesses such as osteoporosis. Immediate Loading dental Implant avoids this bone area overall and involves the cortical bones underneath the cancellous bones. Dental Implantology is a very vast area, encompassing numerous aspects. Sticking to the single Conventional Approach for all patients will not do justice to them.

What ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF IMMEDIATE LOADING CORTICAL BONE DENTAL IMPLANTATION?

It gives a longstanding solution. Beauty of Cortical bones is that they are stable and don’t resorb. Because of this, I used it frequently in traumatology for years. Bone grafting is needless. As is a sinus lift or other bone expansion procedure. Cortical bone is always available and stable with an Extreme success rate of 98.2% in dental implant Patients. Patients are happy with the success of treatment even with the least risks. If we talk about traditional dental implants, there are chances of infection named peri-implantitis, which may be dangerous and risky too as it will be a painful condition for patients and finally it will lead to implant failure. Such infection is hardly found in immediate loading Strategic dental Implants.

What is Dental Implants Cost in Mumbai or Teeth Replacement Cost in India?

Questions by patients about cost of dental implants in India are more common than queries about technique, doctors’ profile, implant systems, post-operative pain or even about dental implant success rate in his/her medical conditions. It is a little annoying for an implant dentist to reply without taking clinical consultation. Kindly note that there are other costs involved apart from dental implant system like lab cost of given prosthetic, doctor’s fee, material used etc. The average dental implants cost in Mumbai comes around twenty-five-thousand to thirty-five thousand ( ₹25000 to 35000) for each but permanent fix teeth are much important than many people can even imagine. Getting permanent teeth shall help you in many ways something that you cannot even think of. For example, if you have gastrointestinal issues, it may not occur to you that these problems are because you cannot chew your food properly. This has been a major issue for several people and the complications that they had with their stomach could have been fixed if they had just invested in permanent teeth implants.

We understand cost is also a very important part. We would like to say to all who are planning to go for dental implants, and we also encourage them to take the cost of dental implants as an investment instead of an expense. Often our dental implants feel more affordable than they seem before the procedure. It is so because of what difference they felt in their routine life after the procedure.

Please explain how CORTICO-BASAL Dental IMPLANTOLOGY is emerging as the most successful, especially for diabetic or less bone condition patients?

As Immediate Loading Dental Implant avoids this bone area overall and utilises the cortical bones underneath the cancellous bones to avoid Complicated Bone Surgeries like Sinus Lifts or Ridge Splits, it makes dental implants procedure SIMPLER, GENTLER & QUICKER and successful in Diabetic patients and heavy smokers. Therefore, This Enables us to provide Fixed Permanent Teeth within 3-4 days with successful dental implants placement even if the patient has Extreme Bone.

How to find the best dental surgeon for Dental Implant treatment?

The Dental Implantologist must have specialized qualification in dental implantology, should be well experienced and must be skilled and wise enough to advise the perfect treatment plan to the specific patient, dependent upon his/her systemic medical conditions and local bone factors like Jaw bone condition & quality. He/She must be able to bring out the best result meeting both functional and esthetic expectations of the patient. Most importantly, the patient’s time and budget should also be considered if you are considering yourself as the best implant dentist or the best dental implant clinic in India.

Visit - www.haident.com

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.