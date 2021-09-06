Dental Implants in Mumbai – Implanting the Taste of Life in One Day

With missing teeth, there are a host of other things that you miss too. Things like your natural smile or not being able to eat the food that you desire or just missing the taste of life itself. One may also experience muscle strains and discomfort as the remaining teeth shift. But take our words for it, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Dental Implants in Mumbai are the most effective tooth replacement option and is gaining popularity. Dental Implants in Mumbai have a wide range of benefits – many of which other tooth replacement options can’t provide or may not provide at all. Get Implantation to feel back the ‘Taste of Life’ and smile like never before.

There are multifold benefits of implant dentistry in India. Our experienced dentists in Mumbai along with an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon in panel; recommend patients to seek an effective and long-term solution for missing teeth.

It was in the year 1989 that Royal Healthcare established its in-house manufacturing unit. Later in 2004 they came up with an in-house state-of-the-art InDent Laboratory in 2004. This in-house facility enables Dr. Chirag Chamria and his team to exact a tremendous amount of oversight in the customisation process. This significantly reduces turnaround time and allows unparalleled access between technicians and patients. What sets us apart is the environment we create around delivering your best dental experience.

Each member makes every effort for the comfort of our patients not only whilst the treatment is going on, rather starting right from appointment booking. Royal Dental Clinics delivers an incredible patient experience by completing most of the treatments, including ‘Implants and Root Canals in One Sitting’ so that patients get their desired results in time. Every member of the team works behind the same philosophy offering a one-of-a-kind smile for our patient.

The manifold advantages of having Dr Chirag Chamria manage Smile Designing at Royal Dental Clinics is his amazingly diligent approach towards creating beautiful smiles that last a lifetime. The 5-star facilities and a soothing ambience is what enhances the patient experience at Royal Dental Clinics.

A dental implant can do wonders because it feels and looks like a normal tooth. Many people who were not comfortable about smiling because of missing teeth; now get back their Taste of Life after a dental implant. Not just the aesthetics but a dental implant also makes it easier to eat and speak, as the post of the implant is firmly placed into the jaw.

Dental Implants behave like natural teeth

Dental Implants are long lasting and can easily last a lifetime

Dental Implants prevent bone loss

Dental Implants keep adjacent teeth stable

Dental Implants can help keep you at bay from your gum disease

Dental Implants can protect your face from sagging

One Day Dental Implants in Mumbai with Royal Dental Clinics - Do it in One Day and Enjoy the Rest of your Life

Too good to be true, but yes, a feat made possible by Royal Dental Clinics, Dental Implants In Mumbai In Just One Day.

Royal Dental Clinics in Mumbai, offers a thoroughgoing technique of dental implant that can replace missing teeth in as little as two hours. For over two decades the award-winning team of Dental Surgeons have been performing these highly successful dental implant procedures. With Dental Implants in Mumbai, patients regain their self-confidence and quality of life in as little as one day.

The expert panel of Oral surgeons at Royal Dental Clinics has reported high success rates with same-day implants. After more than Eight Thousand such successful and comforting Implants In One Day, the Dental surgeons at Royal Dental Clinics in Mumbai, have encapsulated the below mentioned benefits of Dental Implants In One Day:

1.The implant fuses to the bone better.

2.The soft tissues and gums heal more quickly.

3.The patient has an immediate restoration, and they don’t leave with missing teeth.

4. Even with less bone, zygomatic implants are possible.

5. Conscious sedation to reduce anxiety and fear on dental chair.

Dr. Chirag Chamria believes that in times such as these, where there is a risk of contamination through Covid-19, procedures like Implants in One Day are safer and involve just one visit. Since the patient’s tooth is replaced in Just One Day it can alleviate a patient and provide comfort to the patient along with improving the aesthetics, in just One Day.

All in all, Dental Implants in Mumbai are a life-changing option for patients needing to replace a missing tooth, restoring their lifestyle and smile.

In the patient’s own words, “ I have been visiting Royal Dental Clinics in Mumbai since the year 2013. My personal experience is that there is no other clinic that can match Royal Dental Clinics. I had shown it to another dentist in Dubai. According to that dentist in Dubai my treatment would take anywhere around 6 months. Now I am already treated in just a couple of days at Royal Dental Clinics in Mumbai.”

