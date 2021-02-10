IND USA
Dentistry is evolving as a preferred profession

  • I.T.S Dental College, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is NAAC "A" grade reaccredited institute and has been a pioneer and national leader in Dental Education for the past 20 years.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:22 PM IST

Dentistry has evolved as a profession remarkably over the years and has now become one of the highest paid professions in the world. In India also it has made huge inroads and has undergone huge transformation be it in terms of infrastructure, newer treatment techniques and modalities or the standard and quality of care. Modern dentistry has become a very sought after branch in medical sciences and continues to progress and grow further.

A student after his/her graduation ie B.D.S (Bachelors of Dental Surgery) can further pursue a Master’s Degree ie M.D.S in nine super specialties namely Oral Medicine and Radiology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Periodontology and Oral Implantology, Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Prosthododontics, Crown and Bridge and Oral Implantology, Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics, Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and Microbiology and Public Health Dentistry.

National bodies like NAAC accredits good institutes and thus NAAC accreditation is one of the most important quality benchmarks in education in terms of Excellence, Creditability and Relevance of an institute. Also certain big Media houses like India Today annually rank all Indian Institutes from all paradigms with All India Ranking system which offer further creditability to institutes and offers the students the right information about them.

I.T.S Dental College, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is NAAC "A" grade reaccredited institute and has been a pioneer and national leader in Dental Education for the past 20 years. It is the Best Private Dental College in North India and has also been ranked as the Emerging College of the Century as per India Today Best Colleges of India Rankings 2020.

In terms of quality of Postgraduate education and training in Dentistry i.e. the M.D.S the most important defining factor is the numbers of patients coming over to the dental hospital and the infrastructure and technological advancements. The more the number of patients available the better is the clinical exposure for the students and thus it translates to a comprehensive skill development which is quintessential as per the requirements of the modern day dental practice.

With high patients influx of approximately 15000 patients/month at I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad and exposure to all latest technologies and infrastructure the postgraduate students imbibe exceptional clinical skills and comprehensive clinical exposure along with academic excellence so as to meet the current demands of modern dental practice.

New age dentistry involves advanced Diagnostics and new treatment innovations. Now diagnostic technology has come further ahead with CBCT imaging and advanced digital histopathology techniques.

Now restoration of teeth has evolved with development of field of Oral Implantology which is now the benchmark of restorative dentistry. I.T.S Dental college Ghaziabad has a dedicated Centre for Implantology to help students develop the skills in the field and get exemplary exposure.

Treatment in modern dental practice had now become more precise and painless along with huge advancements in the field of aesthetic dentistry. With advent of Lasers, CAD-CAM, Microscopic Endodontics, Sedation Dentistry, treatment options have become abundant and have revolutionized.

Orofacial Pain is another branch which has developed recently and caters to management of complex Orofacial conditions and TMJ disorders. It’s the newest specialty in dentistry and I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad boasts of one of a kind Pain clinic which caters to diagnosis and management of these patients.

Oral Surgery is another integral branch which involves surgical management of Orofacial Trauma, Oral Cancer and complex oral surgeries and training is mostly associated with hospital based teaching.

Management of children has now advanced with use of Sedation dentistry and Audio Visual Aids to ease and facilitate the treatment. Orthodontics is another branch which has come very far and now utilizes Lingual Orthodontics and Invisalign technology (invisible braces) to the patients.

At I.T.S Dental College all these facilities are available within the institute and thus students pursuing M.D.S degree get all the hands on exposure with these latest developments in the field thus getting a comprehensive training experience matching the global standards in dentistry.

Research is another integral and important aspect of post graduate education in dentistry and encompasses both clinical, radiological and molecular techniques. All these facilities are imperative for good research and thus form the backbone in research advancement. I.T.S Dental College had fully functional Centre for Advanced Research with molecular diagnostic unit with PCR, Immunohistochemistry and ELISA facilities and all digital imaging modalities in house to encourage highest level of research in the field of dentistry.

