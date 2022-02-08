DeSpace: Celebrity NFTs are the new talk of the town

Indian celebrities from the world of Bollywood are ready to roll out their exclusive NFT’s with DeSpace protocol. The booming wave of the non-fungible token (NFT) has influenced celebrities to jump on the bandwagon of creating and distributing their own NFTs.

Launched in 2021, DeSpace offers a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between celebrities and their large fan base; its innovative NFT platform allows people to buy, sell or trade digital assets like pictures, music, video, or any other memorable token using the blockchain technology.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are a revolutionary new way of buying and selling digital assets that represent real-world items. All NFTs are unique and can’t be replaced or swapped — they can only be purchased, sold, traded, or given away by the original owner/creator of that asset.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens serve as electronic ID that authenticates the existence of a digital asset in real-time. An NFT represents items such as paintings or music as digital tokens.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are becoming popular across games, digital asset exchanges, and blockchain platforms. In-game assets can be digitized and exchanged using NFTs.

1. Tell us about the journey of DeSpace?

For almost the entire year of 2020, the world had watched the phenomenon of DeFi, but few people actually understood the real benefits and what the market needed from it. In fact, DeFi has been in the crypto industry for some time, but in 2020 it gained immense popularity and attracted many new users to the crypto world.

DeSpace Protocol is a new breath of the DeFi industry supporting multi-layer tokens and NFT cards, combined Governance (DAO), redesigned Yield Farming, and NFT Mining.

The goal of the project is to create a stable, intuitive, and secure DeFi platform for every user, as well as to create value for our NFT cards in our ecosystem. NFTs without any ecosystem can only serve as speculative assets on the secondary markets.

2. How did you come up with this idea of collaborating with Celebrities?

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs have taken the international market by storm. DeSpace is a blockchain company creating the NFT marketplace for celebrities and soon-to-be celebrities to sell their moments.

Celebrity NFT's are entering the momentum Phase. There is a steady stream of artists and celebrities joining the NFT space. Some are creating tokens backed by massive budgets and are being launched on big platforms to attract buyers and promote themselves. The DeSpace Marketplace is where people can buy and sell their digital artwork, Music, Movies, Audio/ Videos files, Memes, and any kind of digital creatives.

3. Expectations in the crypto market and how the crypto tax will impact investors?

India is a huge market and having a set definition of crypto assets as digital assets is a welcoming development in my opinion.

The clarity on income tax is a hugely positive step for the crypto industry. This also removes any fear people had about the impending ban.

However, more clarity needs to emerge, possibly through circulars, around the manner of taxation for one trading in crypto as stock in trade or exchange. There needs to also be clarity around the cost of acquisition as there may be platform commissions, gas fees and so on that may go into the cost of acquisition.

4. How will DeSpace benefit the audience?

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unique digital asset that acts as a certificate of ownership for virtual or physical assets like photos, videos, Tweets, etc. Each NFT represents a one-of-a-kind cryptographic item that cannot be interchanged with another and is maintained in a digital ledger called the blockchain.

For gaming enthusiasts, art lovers, and creative people, NFTs are an additional source of income. The sellers can directly connect with audiences. Therefore, the need for agents and intermediaries is reduced.

Meanwhile, NFTs give you the power to retain ownership of original artworks or digital collections. If you can buy an NFT at a reasonable price, you can sell it later when the market is high, leading to huge profits.

5. Future plans, and any new announcement?

DeSpace aims to expand the relationship between artists and fans by providing a more valuable platform for artists’ digital art NFT assets on Polygon Network. The platform combines crypto and culture in a way that fosters mutual support between creators, collectors, and celebrities. Own the unique memorabilia and moments of celebrities at DeSpace.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.