Developing a healthy lifestyle in Kerala through sports with Cosmos Sports

The Covid-19 pandemic is not showing any sign of leaving us alone, and it is continuing to create unrest around the world for quite some time now. However, this pandemic has also made people realise the necessity of staying healthy and fit. People have started appreciating the value of exercise and workouts. It is definitely a positive outcome of this pandemic. And to support people in their newfound fitness endeavours, Cosmos Sports have decided to level up their services through innovative and customer-friendly means to make leading a healthy lifestyle easier for everyone.

Covid and Sports

Maintaining fitness is a significant part of preventive healthcare, and sports play a crucial role in maintaining or improving physical ability and skills while providing enjoyment to participants. This understanding about sports among people have been increased during COVID-19 , that is one of the reason why we have seen more than 100% increase in cycle sales and more than 50% sales in fitness products at cosmos sports - said Abid Nishad, Executive Director, COSMOS SPORTS.

As the pandemic-induced financial crisis persists, Cosmos is making all efforts to bring high-quality, affordable sports equipment so that the maximum number of people can take care of their health by finding their interests in sports. They intend to do this by bring private label products, Besides Sportano, Lentus and Cosray brands are currently owned by cosmos sports.

“Cosmos Sports currently distributes around 8,000 sports equipment and promote fitness among consumers. Considering the ongoing Covid-19 situation and in order to make sports accessible to more people, an e-commerce platform will be launched soon to offer customers a convenient shopping experience,” - also said Abid Nishad, Executive Director, COSMOS SPORTS.

Over three decades of experience in the industry has helped Cosmos understand what kinds of interventions are necessary to strengthen the sports industry. Their current objective is to promote sports and activities focusing on healthcare for making fitness-oriented lifestyle aspirational for all.

About Cosmos Sports

Founded in 1990, Cosmos Sports, headquartered in Kozhikode, is the largest sports and fitness retail chain in Kerala. It operates seven stores in Kerala and two stores in UAE. As part of the business expansion plan, a new showroom in Palakkad will be operational soon. A K Nishad, the Chairman, and A K Faisal, the Co-Chairman, lead Cosmos Sports to bring health and fitness benefits in everyday life of ordinary people. In February 2021, Cosmos Sports launched the first of its kind sports city at Malaparambu-Kozhikode, Kerala, equipped with a gymnasium, football turf and badminton indoor stadium. In the field of sports and fitness, Cosmos is a name synonymous with excellence and reliability. They also have sports academies in Dubai and one of the biggest sports multi-sports academy in Middle east spanning over 150000 sqft is being constructed in Sharjah.Cosmos sports is actively planning to expand with an aim to make their sports and inclusive for all by supporting the community commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

