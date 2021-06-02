Devendar Singh Tomar: Establishing ideal political system under BJP’s ideology

“Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others”.

Today living in a democratic country, we choose our leaders through the process of election. Every citizen wants to select the strongest leader for representing the nation. A strong leader does not mean that he will be blunt to the ideas of others, that he or she will not listen to the voice of the citizens. Rather it’s the one who talks to experts, bureaucrats, and even common citizens before taking any decision and their decision always lies in the favor of the nation’s development. Devendr Singh Tomar, Indian politician and active member of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

He was born on 11th July 1962 in village gram Thara Nawali, Ambha, Morena Madhya Pradesh. His father Late Shri Hakim Singh Tomar was a government officer (Deputy Director District Employment office) and also a Social worker and a writer. Devendar Singh Tomar got his father’s trait of ‘Social Service’ and he decided to step into the political field with the motive of ‘Jan Seva’. He is a civil engineer and currently a member of the BJP.

Devendar Singh Tomar was elected as a councilor from ward no.7 in the election of municipal corporation Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh for the first time in the year 1999 and he was later appointed as a vice leader of opposition in Municipal corporation Gwalior (MP) till 2004. He was also a past participant of CBN International.

Devendar Singh Tomar is consistently working for the development of Gwalior. For the last many years, he has provided numerous facilities to the people in terms of health care, infrastructure development, and he also working with the ideology of the government to make Gwalior the Smart city plan.

During the period of Covid like other politicians and people, he also stepped forward to help needy people and people in remote areas. Devendar Singh Tomar has attributes of a good politician: he possesses a quality of leadership, to lead the citizens and work in accordance for their benefit. He is one of the trustworthy leaders, whose motive is to serve society. Trust and respect can’t be purchased it can be earned with time, Devendar Singh Tomar is a respected member of the BJP and his actions and thoughts has granted him respect in society as well. Being a ministerial candidate, he knows our system, constitution, and laws he has enough knowledge to guide the society towards development.

Politics in India works within the framework of the country’s constitution. India has had a large number of political parties in history. Which have leaders and other members how to play an active role in promoting the ideology of that party. Even after being opposed to each other, the sole motive of all the parties is to ensure the development of the economy and citizens of the country.

India Today requires leaders who are working with a prior motive of the country’s development rather than their own. Because politicians are the pillar of the country and only true politician can ‘translate vision into reality.

