Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar- the new associate VP of the Indian Hockey team

Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, who holds the position of the president of central India hockey association, has been entrusted with the responsibility of associate vice president in the executive board by hockey India. The official letter of his posting was forwarded by hockey India president Narendra Dhruv Batra in Delhi, which called for a big celebration amongst Tomar's supporters. "This is the first instance where someone from MP has been given this huge responsibility and its indeed an honour for me to take over this position and do full justice to my role as the associate vice president," said Tomar when asked about his achievement.

Tomar has been forthcoming in promoting Hockey India’s endeavours and successfully spearheaded the organising committee during the 9th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2019 A Division in Gwalior earlier this year. He says that sports has always drawn him towards it, and he has been an avid sports follower since his young days. India is walking shoulder to shoulder with the world when it comes to sports, and we have some of the best athletes emerging from our soil and making it big on a global platform. He wants to see Indian sports way ahead of others and is thriving hard to achieve his dreams.

Speaking about him being nominated into the hockey India executive board, president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said, “I am very happy to welcome Devendra Pratap Tomar along with two other efficient members to the hockey India executive board. These elected members are eminent personalities and are highly respectable in their respective professions. I'm sure that they will take over their roles with utmost responsibility and put in their whole efforts to serve and contribute to the Indian hockey space." He also expressed gratitude that Tomar and two associate members accepted their roles with great passion.

The way Devendra Pratap Tomar has been taking up new challenges in the past and has been emerging as a winner in each, he will definitely give his best to this new role of his and take hockey India’s goals to newer heights.



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.