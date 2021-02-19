Devi Singh and Chirag Gera touching new heights with digital marketing

In this digital era, many new milestones have been created by Youngsters; they are taking over great businesses and are turning them into even bigger and exponential. The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same. Two such youngsters we know of who dived deep into the Digital Marketing Industry and are now has become the top millennial Social Media Marketer are Devi Singh and Chirag Gera.

Devi Singh and Chirag Gera are pioneering figures in the world of Digital Marketing. At a very young age, Chirag Gera (24) and Devi Singh (27) have achieved a lot which is just a desire for many youngsters of their age. Both are recognized as the leading social media Influencers worldwide. 2020 has been a game-changing year for Chirag and Devi. This young Tech Entrepreneur has crossed a milestone of $1M Mark turnover even during ongoing pandemic all over the globe, surely they know how to create opportunity and make use of it.

Today, duos have a strong network of more than 50 million users on Facebook and Instagram. At the starting time, both have given their day and night for their passion for digital media. Now they have a team of professional expertise in web development, traffic management, SEO, social media marketing, and Content writing. They have set new standards of excellence in the Digital Marketing industry with their innovative skills. Chirag and Devi are serving clients from all over India & 30+ nations with a 100% successful delivery ratio.

The success journey of Chirag and Devi was not as easy as it seems, they faced a lot of struggle and hardship in their initial phase, many setbacks arose but they easily persevered through difficult times and used their zeal for success to get a foothold for themself in the Social Media industry.

Chirag Gera and Devi Singh do not behave like other people who speak more and do less work. Their work speaks more than their words. We wish the best for their future endeavors and they grow like this in the coming time.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.



