Devi Singh and Chirag Gera touching new heights with digital marketing
- The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same.
In this digital era, many new milestones have been created by Youngsters; they are taking over great businesses and are turning them into even bigger and exponential. The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same. Two such youngsters we know of who dived deep into the Digital Marketing Industry and are now has become the top millennial Social Media Marketer are Devi Singh and Chirag Gera.
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera are pioneering figures in the world of Digital Marketing. At a very young age, Chirag Gera (24) and Devi Singh (27) have achieved a lot which is just a desire for many youngsters of their age. Both are recognized as the leading social media Influencers worldwide. 2020 has been a game-changing year for Chirag and Devi. This young Tech Entrepreneur has crossed a milestone of $1M Mark turnover even during ongoing pandemic all over the globe, surely they know how to create opportunity and make use of it.
Today, duos have a strong network of more than 50 million users on Facebook and Instagram. At the starting time, both have given their day and night for their passion for digital media. Now they have a team of professional expertise in web development, traffic management, SEO, social media marketing, and Content writing. They have set new standards of excellence in the Digital Marketing industry with their innovative skills. Chirag and Devi are serving clients from all over India & 30+ nations with a 100% successful delivery ratio.
The success journey of Chirag and Devi was not as easy as it seems, they faced a lot of struggle and hardship in their initial phase, many setbacks arose but they easily persevered through difficult times and used their zeal for success to get a foothold for themself in the Social Media industry.
Chirag Gera and Devi Singh do not behave like other people who speak more and do less work. Their work speaks more than their words. We wish the best for their future endeavors and they grow like this in the coming time.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sphinx Solutions: Redefining digital experience through advanced technology
- Their major services comprise Mobile Application Development, RPA, Ecommerce Portals and Custom Software Development – CRM and ERP development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera touching new heights with digital marketing
- The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OneDios launches automotive services
- OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simran Balar Jain has answers to all your queries related to female hygiene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stilt launches remittance product for immigrants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Findbusy plans to market Pan-India going forward
- Expansion for Findbusy is unlike other companies. It is not only making their team bigger or bringing in more clients, it is keeping up the quality of work they have been delivering all these years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian army signs MoU With Punit Balan’s Indrani Balan Foundation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#LiveItUp sale by Godrej L’Affaire brings you a fortnight of best deals
- With #LiveItUp sale, the lifestyle brands will offer the most exclusive digital deals to patrons across categories of food, fashion, beauty, retail, footwear, home décor and interiors, appliances, baby care, personal care, hair care, health and hygiene, wellness, jewellery, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Switch.do – A job portal launched to help the youth get employment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egg Freezing – A convenient yet affordable option to enjoy motherhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why does weight loss surgery work when conventional weight loss methods don't!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 methods to get funds for your business idea or start-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitness is all about keeping a balance, says actor and model Jai Bhatia
- Very recently, Jai has been signed by the makers of Andhadhund to play a lead role in an upcoming web series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd: Global recognition in Real Leaders Impact Awards 2021
- Ziqitza Limited alone has helped save more than 32 million lives, and in the last 6 months Ziqitza has transferred over 1.5 lac corona patients and handled over 1.5 million calls related to pandemic for both rural – urban, mass and corporate population in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You won’t believe your eyes!
- Museum of Illusions, New Delhi opens for the first time in India, Connaught Place, New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox